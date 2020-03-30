The medical device industry is a growing market that is predominantly characterized by wide range of products for homecare and hospital & ambulatory care. The major players offer a complete portfolio of surgical and infection control devices, general medical devices, cardiovascular devices, orthopedic devices, home healthcare devices, and other devices.

Medtronic Public Limited Company and Johnson & Johnson are the market leaders with diversified product portfolios, strong geographical reach, and high strategic initiatives. Over the next five years, suppliers will be focusing on innovation for the development and marketing of a broad spectrum of medical devices for customers so that players are likely to capture larger market share in the global medical device market.

Over the last five years, suppliers have focused on new product developments and acquisitions. Medtronic plc, the global leader in medical technology, acquired Responsive Orthopedics. This acquisition helps Medtronic speed the adoption of value based healthcare in orthopedics device. Also, Cardinal Health completed the acquisition of the North American entity Lymphoseek, a radio pharmaceutical diagnostic imaging agent from Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. This acquisition strengthens Cardinal Health diagnostic imaging portfolio.

The companies producing medical device are exploring market opportunities with starkly different strategies. Lucintel, a leading global management consulting and market research firm, has analyzed the global medical device market and has come up with a comprehensive research report, “Worldwide Medical Device Competitive Analysis and Leadership Study 2018”. This report offers a full competitive analysis from target markets to product mapping, from selling strategies to production capabilities. This report has examined and profiled the world’s leading medical device producers. Lucintel created profiles of each competitor based on the following criteria:

Company overview

• Company Description

• Corporation Statistics

Medical Device business overview

• Medical Device Business Segments

• Key Differentiators and Strengths

• Key Medical Device Competitors

Products and product positioning

• Medical Device Product Line Overview

• Product Positioning in Market Segments

Markets and market positioning

• Market Positioning in the Global Medical Device business

• Revenue Breakdown by Market Segments

• Revenue Breakdown by Region

Production

• Global Manufacturing Operations

Innovation and market leadership

Marketing, sales and organizational capabilities

• Marketing and Sales

• Management Commitment and Track Record

Strategic Initiatives

The resulting research report represents the most comprehensive strategic and tactical assessment of the medical device producers and competitive landscape available. In terms of the total revenue generated by leading medical device producers, Medtronic Public Limited Company ranks number one, followed by Johnson & Johnson, Cardinal Health Inc., General Electric Company, Siemens AG, Stryker Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V. , and Becton, Dickinson and Company all of which are included in the report.

The detailed analysis of each company offers a critical view into key strategic areas, including:

1. Medical device producer target markets

2. Key differentiators, strengths, competitors, and other insights

Designed for the medical industry professionals, financial services firms, and users of medical device, Lucintel’s “Worldwide Medical Device Competitive Analysis and Leadership Study 2018” is the industry’s comprehensive examination of the medical device producers’ competitive landscape.

Collected from a series of primary vendor interviews and secondary sources, Lucintel also provides its own scorecard for determining which of these companies is better aligned with future market opportunities and which has the ability to gain additional market share. Using its proprietary research methodology, Lucintel has developed a comparative analysis tool, the ‘Lucintel Leadership Quadrant,’ which identifies leaders and challengers in the medical device market and rates each medical device producer on two primary criteria as shown below:

1. Alignment with market opportunity

2. Ability to gain market share

Ability to gain market share was analyzed using following parameters:

− Product portfolio

− Financial strength

− Asset position

− Execution skill

− Customer experience

Alignment with market opportunity was analyzed using following parameters:

− Target growth markets

− New product development

− Corporate and functional strategy

− Presence within the industry

Lucintel offerings include Medical Market Analysis, Medical Market Research, Opportunity Screening and Analysis, Capital Investment Feasibility and SWOT Analysis.