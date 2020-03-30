India Thoracic Surgical Devices Market Size, Share, Growth, Trend and Forecast 2025

Increasing prevalence of cardiac disorders to drive the growth of India thoracic surgical devices market

According to TechSci Research report, “India Thoracic Surgical Devices Market By Product, By Indication (Lung Cancer, Lymphoma, Mediastinal tumours, Others), By End users (Hospitals (Public, Private), Surgical centres, Others), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025” the India thoracic surgical devices market is expected to grow at a formidable rate during the forecast period owing to increasing number of patients suffering from cardiovascular diseases and lung disorders in the country. Additionally, associated advantages of the surgery such as less pain & blood loss, lesser treatment & hospitalization time, lower risks of infections post-surgery, among others are further projected to propel the market over the next few years. Furthermore, increasing expenditure by the government on R&D activities related to cardiovascular & pulmonary diseases in the country is projected to spur the market through 2025. Also, increase in healthcare expenditure coupled with growing disposable income of the population is further expected to spur the market over the next few years. However, high cost of the surgical devices can hamper the growth of market during forecast period. Additionally, the need for skilled healthcare professionals for performing the surgery can further restrict the market over the next few years. Also, lack of awareness among the population regarding the complications associated with video assisted thoracic surgeries are further expected to slow down the market growth over the next few years. Associated complications such as hemorrhage, wound infection, pneumonia, among others are also expected to hinder the growth of market through 2025. Furthermore, stringent regulatory policies and delays in approvals can further obstruct the market growth.

Browse XX market data Tables and XX Figures spread through XXX Pages and an in-depth TOC on“ India Thoracic Surgical Devices Market”

https://www.techsciresearch.com/report/india-thoracic-surgical-devices-market/4532.html

The India thoracic surgical devices market is segmented based on product, indication, end users, region and company. Based on product, the market can be categorized into endoscope (bronchoscope, esophagoscope), electrosurgery (generators, instruments and accessories), hand instruments (forceps, scissors and others), access instrument (trocars, retractors), surgical stapling devices, robotic surgical system, stents graft (thoracic ), thoracic surgery devices, energy/vessel sealing devices and accessories. The laparoscope (endoscope) is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. This can be accredited to the increasing awareness of laparoscopic surgeries and growing number of new product advancements and launches in the segment. Additionally, growing adoption of laparoscopes in the hospitals is further expected to spur the growth of segment during forecast years. Based on end users, the market can be fragmented into hospitals (public, private), surgical centers, others. The hospitals segment is expected to dominate the market through 2025. This can be ascribed to the increase in demand for minimal invasive surgical procedures in the country. Additionally, increase in government spending for the improvement of healthcare facilities and development of healthcare infrastructure is further fostering the growth of segment. The private hospitals segment holds a larger share owing to the availability of skilled professionals to perform the surgeries and presence of advanced healthcare facilities & treatment options.

Medtronic, Olympus Corporation, Karl Storz, Pentax Medical, Richard Wolf GmbH, Boston Scientific Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Conmed Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Biolitec AG, Teleflex Incorporated, Medline Industries, Inc., Cook Medical, Pal Surgicals, Genuine Medica Pvt. Ltd. and others are some of the leading players operating in India thoracic surgical devices market. The companies operating in the market are using organic strategies such as product launches, mergers and collaborations to boost their share.

Download Sample Report @ https://www.techsciresearch.com/sample-report.aspx?cid=4532

Customers can also request for 10% free customization on this report.

“India thoracic surgical devices market is to witness significant growth during the forecast period owing to the rising expenditure on CVDs and lung diseases in the country. Additionally, rising adoption of technologically advanced thoracic surgery devices are anticipated to drive the market through 2025. Furthermore, supportive government initiatives and policies for the improvement of healthcare facilities in the country is further expected to fuel the growth of market over the next few years.” said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based global management consulting firm.

“India Thoracic Surgical Devices Market By Product, By Indication (Lung Cancer, Lymphoma, Mediastinal tumours, Others), By End users (Hospitals (Public, Private), Surgical centres, Others), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025” has evaluated the future growth potential of India thoracic surgical devices market and provides statistics & information on market size, structure and future market growth. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment decisions. Besides, the report also identifies and analyzes the emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges and opportunities in India thoracic surgical devices market.

Contact

Mr. Ken Mathews

708 Third Avenue,

Manhattan, NY,

New York – 10017

Tel: +1-646-360-1656

Email: sales@techsciresearch.com