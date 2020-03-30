Global Organic Dairy Products Market – Invention Analysis, Size, Share, Evolution, Styles & Prediction 2025

Our latest research report entitled Organic Dairy Products Market (by product type (drinking milk, yogurt, cheese, butter, milk powder, organic probiotics & others), distribution channels (direct selling, modern trade, convenience & grocery, online, specialty organic stores)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Organic Dairy Products. The latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Organic Dairy Products cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Organic Dairy Products growth factors.

Infinium Report evaluates the impact of COVID-19 on Organic Dairy Products Market over the period of 2020-25

Government Policies That Promote the Use of Organic Products and Awareness Programs Run by Various Organizations Are Expected to Enhance the Growth

Organic dairy products are produced from milk obtained from live stocks fed with only organic feed and raised as per the organic farming regulations, without the use of growth hormones. Moreover, it is ensured that no residue antibiotics are there in the live stocks, by complying with the waiting period regulations for antibiotics during illness.

The productivity of the live stocks fed with organic feed is higher, as feed does not contain chemical pesticides or other chemical elements and hence the emission of greenhouse gases is also less. The major organic dairy products include butter, cheese, desserts, milk, milk powder, milk-based beverages, probiotics, yogurt, and some others.

Due to health consciousness and awareness about the health benefits of using natural and organic products, the consumer preference for organic dairy products is increasing and it is driving the growth of the global organic dairy products market. Moreover, the government policies that promote the use of organic products and awareness programs run by various organizations are expected to enhance the growth of the global organic dairy products market.

Organic dairy farming is costly, when compared to the conventional dairy farming, as the organic feeds need for more manual hours, and maintaining strict organic farming standards involve huge investments, in order to maintain organic certification. Hence, the costs of the organic products are high and it is a restraint to the growth of the global organic dairy products market. Fake organic labeled products are a threat to the organic dairy products market, as unaware consumers end up buying those fake products.

Europe Dominates the Global Organic Dairy Products Market

Among the geographies, Europe dominates the global organic dairy products market with a significant market share of over 30%, primarily due to the increasing consumption of organic milk in countries such as Germany, France, the United Kingdom, and some others. Moreover, increasing awareness among Europeans about the health and benefits of natural food products, the introduction of innovative dairy products and flavored dairy-based beverages are driving the growth of the European organic dairy products market.

Increasing demand for organic products due to the preference for natural products and increasing consumption of organic milk in the USA is driving the growth of the North American organic dairy products market. The Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region for organic dairy products market, due to the presence of huge populations in countries such as China, India, and Indonesia and changing preference among consumers towards organic products.

Report on Global Organic Dairy Products Market Covers Segments Such As Product Type and Distribution Channels

On the basis of product type, the sub-markets include organic drinking milk, organic yogurt, organic cheese, organic butter, organic milk powder, and organic probiotics & others. On the basis of distribution channels, the sub-markets include convenience stores & grocery stores, direct selling, modern trade, online stores, specialty organic stores, and Other Distribution Channels.

Competitive Analysis:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Yeo Valley, World Foods Market Inc, Safeway Inc., Organic Valley, Nestlé S.A., The Kroger Co., Kraft Foods Group, Inc., Eden Foods Inc., Danone S.A., Ben & Jerry’s, and Aurora Organic Dairy.

