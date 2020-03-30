Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Size, Share, Growth, Trend and Forecast 2025

Increase in research activities and rising incidence of autoimmune diseases coupled with surging demand for quick results to drive the growth of global autoimmune disease diagnostics market

According to TechSci Research report, “Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market, By Type, By Sex, By Age, By Factors, By Diagnosis, By Types of Treatment, By Product, By End-User, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025”, global autoimmune disease diagnostics market is expected to grow an impressive CAGR over the forecast period. Increase in research and development activities for the development of ideal therapeutics is one of the major factor accounting for the growth of global autoimmune disease diagnostics market. Moreover, growing access to medical insurance all around the globe is further expected to bode well for the growth of global autoimmune disease diagnostics through the forecast period. In addition to this, advanced analyzers are being used for the diagnosis which in turn is positively influencing the growth of global autoimmune disease diagnostics market in the years to come. Also, the techniques used for autoimmune disease diagnosis process provides easy, rapid, and efficient processing which is expected to make headway for the growth of global autoimmune disease diagnostics market over the coming years. Additionally, growing awareness regarding autoimmune diseases worldwide through various ways like conducting programs of research, education, support, and advocacy, thereby anticipated to boost the market growth in forecast years. However, there are certain factors that can act as major impediments to the growth of global autoimmune disease diagnostics market through 2025 such as high cost of advanced therapeutics.

Global autoimmune disease diagnostics market can be segmented based on type, sex, age, factors, diagnosis, types of treatment, product, end-user, company and region. Considering the end-user, the market is fragmented into hospital, clinics, diagnostic laboratories and others. The clinics segment dominated the global autoimmune disease diagnostics market in terms of largest market size until 2019 and is further anticipated to lead the market during the forecast period as well which can be accredited to ease of availability of diagnosis and treatment instruments in clinical laboratories in very short duration of time. In terms of types of treatment, the market is fragmented into nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDS), immune-suppressing drugs, hormone replacement therapy, physical therapy, blood transfusion, plasma exchange and others. Out of which, the nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, immune-suppressing drugs segment is projected to grow at a high pace during the forecast period which can be accredited to fact that almost all the autoimmune diseases are chronic in nature and have no permanent cure.

Siemens, Abbott, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Pfizer, Johnson and Johnson, Grifols, Trinity Biotech, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inova Diagnostics, Hycor Biomedical, Euroimmun, Protagen, Roche, Quest Diagnostics, Hemagen Diagnostics, Aesku Diagnostics, Sanofi, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Eli Lilly, Bayer are among others are the leading players operating in global autoimmune disease diagnostics market. The leading players are adopting several growth strategies to enhance the market for autoimmune disease diagnostics. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions to diverse their product portfolio in order to strengthen their market position.

“Asia-Pacific is forecasted to dominate the global autoimmune disease diagnostics market in the next 5 years on account of presence of large patient base which is suffering from numerous autoimmune disorders in the region. Moreover, high disposable income coupled with early detection of diseases is also contribute to the growing trend. Furthermore, North America is forecast to register high growth through 2025 due to surge in incidence of diseases along with rising technological advancements in autoimmune disease diagnosis. Furthermore, High prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis is further boosting the market growth in Asia-Pacific region over the coming years.”, said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based global management consulting firm.

