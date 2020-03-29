Conspiracy Theory – How the Chinese used Coronavirus to spread their global domination?

Middle of 2019 showed the road ahead for the Chinese. Their economy was failing. Their Belt and Road Initiative was going nowhere. Many nations had united against their Debt Trap Diplomacy. USA had been pushing for a fairer deal from the Chinese.

There are two ways to win a war. Either make yourself stronger or make your enemy weaker. As per Art of War, which is still unofficially followed. When the enemy attacks you, you move back. When they stop, you move. When they fall back, you attack. Chinese leadership came up with a novel idea to make everyone fall back – a novel disease that they were unprepared for.

Since 2005, the Chinese have been researching on coronaviruses from bats. They have identified over 300 such viruses. In 2014, they had isolated a coronavirus similar to so-called COVID-19. In 2016, they had made a similar announcement. In China, not even a penny is spent on something that cannot give back profits or can cause domination over people. What was the reason of spending so much time and money on this research?

One of their report says, “T Bats have been recognized as the natural reservoirs of a large variety of viruses. Special attention has been paid to bat coronaviruses as the two emerging coronaviruses which have caused unexpected human disease outbreaks in the 21st century, Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus (SARS-CoV) and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus (MERS-CoV), are suggested to be originated from bats. Various species of horseshoe bats in China have been found to harbor genetically diverse SARS-like coronaviruses. Some strains are highly similar to SARS-CoV even in the spike protein and are able to use the same receptor as SARS-CoV for cell entry. On the other hand, diverse coronaviruses phylogenetically related to MERS-CoV have been discovered worldwide in a wide range of bat species, some of which can be classified to the same coronavirus species as MERS-CoV. Coronaviruses genetically related to human coronavirus 229E and NL63 have been detected in bats as well. Moreover, intermediate hosts are believed to play an important role in the transmission and emergence of these coronaviruses from bats to humans. Understanding the bat origin of human coronaviruses is helpful for the prediction and prevention of another pandemic emergence in the future.”

There is also a research report by them that says “Bats in China carry all the ingredients to make a new SARS virus.” Did the Communist Party of China (CCP) ban the sale of bats? No, they kept being sold in many live markets like Wuhan. It also allowed the sale of illegal wildlife. In country where almost every citizen is kept on a tight leash of electronic surveillance, it is impossible that anything can go on without its explicit approval. Apparently, there was a reason not to ban this trade to keep it as a potential source.

International experts were not allowed at Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market to investigate. Chinese authorities closed the market to conduct investigations, clean and disinfect the location. Xinhua claimed that it is for renovation. China is alleging that it will ban wildlife trade except for Chinese medicines. It is yet to see any action on ground. The point is that Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market is alleged to be the source of the release of coronavirus but there is no proof except the statement by the Chinese government, which is known to be a perpetual lair.

In order to destroy other economies, Coronavirus was deliberately introduced. We assess that it was mostly done using the international flights. These could be those originating from Wuhan and other destinations. Since most crews were not affected, it is likely that it was introduced via inflight meals in international airlines departing from China. It could be on the surface of cutlery or the food itself. Crew meals are always different from passenger meals.

There was a minor outbreak in Wuhan, which perhaps was a cover up. It is not uncommon for the Chinese to use their public as a cannon fodder.

If the virus was naturally spread, as it is claimed by China, then it is impossible that almost whole of China was not affected around Chunyun. It is the period of travel in China with extremely high traffic load around the time of the Chinese New Year which was on January 25 this year. The travel season in China usually begins 15 days before New Year’s Day and lasts for around 40 days. There would be in access of 3 billion passenger journeys during this period. It has been called the largest annual human migration in the world with almost no social distancing.

Infight meals in China are dominated by include Air China, Flying Food Group, Cathay Pacific Catering Services, HNA Group and LSG Sky Chefs. It most probably could be Air China, which is owned mostly by China National Aviation Corporation (CNAC).

A detailed investigation into this will help in proving this hypothesis. It may be difficult but not impossible.

China showed the world that the only way to fight this is a lockdown and is recommending everyone to emulate the same. With coronavirus spreading across the globe, and the world entering a lockdown. China is back in the business and is supplying to the world again. The talent lost globally may never get replenished.