Interest in Citrus Tree surges due to its Underlying Health Benefits

Since the beginning of 2020, the world has been facing a global pandemic that spread quickly. Coronavirus pandemic has become a threat to the world and human life. The World Health Organization was also declared coronavirus, a major global threat. As a precautionary measure, the public is advised to wash hands frequently and maintain social distancing. Additionally, people are also prompted to avoid touching their eyes, nose, and mouth.

Moreover, people are recommended to practice respiratory hygiene and seek medical care early when they experience fever, cough, and difficulty breathing. The health experts also didn’t know for sure when this pandemic will end. Now is the right time to stay safe at home as per authority’s advice.

Dan Chambers from Citrus com encouraged people to begin to grow indoor trees since indoor trees give many benefits for interiors. He also added it’s no surprise that people are stocking up on citrus during trying times. He says, “More and more people every day are inquiring to learn about growing their own citrus indoors or on their property.” Citrus trees are one of the popular trees among hobbyists to grow indoors.

Besides beautifying the interior indoor, growing indoor citrus tree have some benefits as follow:

Beautify the Indoor Decoration and reducing stress

Growing indoor citrus plants giving beauty to the corners of the room. Being close to greenery makes us feel more at peace and ease; we experience less stress when there are plants around us and give a touch to the interior decoration with indoor plants.

Easy to Grow

Citrus trees are easy to grow in all climates. And as long as it gets ample light and water.

The flowers and fruit can be fragrant and attractive

The fragrant Citrus leaves, flowers, and fruit have their own peculiarities.

Citrus trees might produce fruit as a bonus

Indoor citrus trees might produce fruit. The citrus fruits are rich in vitamins. According to research Oranges have the highest amount of vitamin C among citrus fruits, vitamin C benefits to boost immune, wound healing, formation of collagen, absorption of iron, and many more. A medium whole orange contains around seventy milligrams of vitamin C. Other than that, citrus fruits are low in calories and a good source of fiber. They might reduce the risk of kidney stones and cancer. Citrus fruits might also protect the brain, and it contains nutrients that boost heart health.

Increase air quality and oxygen

Having several types of houseplants can improve indoor air quality. During photosynthesis, indoor plants absorb carbon dioxide and release oxygen. Growing houseplants or indoor trees is one simple way to get fresh air indoor and get other health benefits.

Improve concentration and productivity

According to the study, house plants can improve concentration and productivity by up to 15%. Moreover, planting indoor trees can also boost moods and reduce stress levels. Some of these benefits make many people enjoy indoor planting as their hobby and activity, rather than outdoor planting. Especially when people do self-isolation because of a coronavirus outbreak.

Reduce pollutant, Purifying air as well as Increase humidity in a room

According to study from the Environmental Protection Agency, common residential indoor pollutants that influence indoor air quality include excessive moisture, combustion products, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), dust particles, radon, pesticides, viruses, and bacteria. A plant is also releasing water. Plants release moisture vapor as part of the photosynthetic and respiratory processes, which increases the humidity of the air inside the home. According to NASA research, plants remove toxins volatile organic compounds (VOCs) from the air, up to 87% of every 24 hours.

Nowadays, people are doing self-isolation for Coronavirus protection. One of the indoor activities people can do during self-isolation is planting an indoor tree. Citrus com is an online shop that sells a wide range of potted plants. Citrus com is available to ship many kinds of potted trees to your home, including citrus trees, dwarf citrus trees, and other fruit trees such as avocado, fig, olive, persimmon, pomegranate and many more. “Indoors potted citrus trees can be planted anytime, compared to outdoor citrus trees, which can only be planted at the beginning of spring and after,” said Dan Chambers Citrus com Manager.

He also explained Citrus com provides a wide range of indoor citrus trees and other fruit trees as follow:

Citrus Tree: Orange Trees, Lemon/Lime Trees, Mandarin Tangerine Trees, Grapefruit Trees, and Kumquat Trees.

Dwarf Citrus Trees: Dwarf Orange Trees, Dwarf Lemon/Lime Trees, Dwarf Mandarin Tangerine Trees, Dwarf Grapefruit Trees, and Dwarf Kumquat Trees.

Other fruit Trees: Avocado Trees, Fig Trees, Olive Trees, Persimmon Trees, Pomegranate Trees, and other tropical trees

