Global 3D Printing Market to reach USD 35.9 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 21%

3D printing is an additive manufacturing process that uses a computer-aided design (CAD) to create a three-dimensional object. This process involves the addition of a raw material layer by layer in order to provide the desired shape. The 3D printing technology can be used in a number of industries such as engineering, automobile, food & beverages, medical, aerospace & defense.

The growth of the 3D printing market is driven primarily by the advantages that additive manufacturing provides over traditional manufacturing methods, such as ease in complex product creation and demand for custom products. In addition, the increasing focus on reducing the cost of manufacturing and operational downtime is driving this market growth. The automotive segment is accounted for almost 35% share in the market in 2018 and is further expected to lead the market during the forecast period.

The South America 3D Printing Market has seen a huge surge across a number of different industry verticals due to the availability of cheap labor along with growth in foreign investments. The South America market for industrial printing includes segmentation by; product type, application, major vendors and countries; Brazil, Argentina, Chile, and Peru. It further looks into historical and future trends for supply, market size, prices, trading, competition, and value chain of the 3D printing market.

The North America 3D Printing Technology market accounted for nearly 32% share of the global 3D printing market in 2018, is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the growth of the construction, automotive and textile manufacturing industry in the United States are also propelling the growth of 3D printing in the North America region.

The Southeast Asia 3D Printing Technology Market is expected to experience the fastest growth for 3D adoption in mobile phone manufacturing and resource industries such as material development. It provides a detailed analysis of the 3D printing market by the largest vendors, product types, applications, and countries.

The Global 3D Printing Technology Market Report 2019, offered by JSB market research, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global 3D Printing Technology industry.

There are 4 key segments covered in this report:

I. For the competitor segment, the report includes global key players of 3D Printing Technology as well as some small players. At least 9 companies are included:

• Arcam AB

• 3D Systems

• Protolabs

• Materialize

• ExOne GmbH

• EOS GmbH

for the complete companies list, please ask for sample pages.

II. The information for each competitor includes:

• Company Profile

• Main Business Information

• SWOT Analysis

• Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

• Market Share

III. For product type segment, this report listed the main product type of 3D Printing Technology market

• Metal

• Polymer

• Ceramics

• Other

IV. For the end use/application segment, this report focuses on the status and outlook for key applications. End users are also listed.

• Engineering

• Automobile

• food & beverages

• medical

• aerospace

• defense

V. For geography segment, regional supply, application-wise, and type-wise demand, major players, price is presented. This report covers the following regions:

• North America

• South America

• Asia & Pacific

• Europe

• MEA (the Middle East and Africa)

The key countries in each region are taken into consideration as well, such as United States, China, Japan, India, Korea, ASEAN, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, CIS, etc.

The report analyzes the outlook of the market with the recent trends and SWOT analysis and provides an understanding of market dynamics, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come.

Additionally, it studies the market segmentation, with qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects while providing Market value and volume data for each segment and sub-segment. Furthermore, it maps the competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years with the help of comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players.