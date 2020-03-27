Sales of Automotive Vehicle To Every Thing Market to Record Exponential Growth During  2017 – 2025

Global Automotive Vehicle-To-Everything (V2X) Market Introduction:Automotive vehicle-to-everything is the transmission of information from a vehicle to any object which affects the vehicle or affected by the vehicle.Global Automotive Vehicle-To-Everything (V2X) Market Dynamics:The growth of the global automotive vehicle-to-everything (V2X) market is driven by increasing need for safer roads, lower fuel wastage, and lesser traffic congestion. Moreover, increasing safety concern with energy saving fueling the global automotive vehicle-to-everything (V2X) market. Macroeconomic factors such as growing economy, rising disposable income, and rapid rate of urbanization as well as industrialization also driving the global automotive vehicle-to-everything (V2X) market. Integration of value chain, increasing automation, and technological advancement are some of the factors trending the global automotive vehicle-to-everything (V2X) market over the forecast period.

The global automotive vehicle-to-everything (V2X) market is segmented by vehicle type, application, communication type, offering, connectivity type, and region. By vehicle type, the global automotive vehicle-to-everything (V2X) market segmented into commercial and passenger. Among these, the passenger segment is growing at a substantial value CAGR in global automotive vehicle-to-everything (V2X) market whereas commercial segment accounts for relatively high revenue share the forecast period. By application, the global automotive vehicle-to-everything (V2X) market segmented into predictive maintenance, remote monitoring and diagnostics, parking management system, fleet and asset management, passenger information system, emergency vehicle notification, intelligent traffic system, and automated driver assistance. Among these, automated driver assistance segment is growing at relatively high CAGR in terms of value in global automotive vehicle-to-everything (V2X) market. By communication type, the global automotive vehicle-to-everything (V2X) market segmented into vehicle-to-vehicle, vehicle-to-network, vehicle-to-home, vehicle-to-grid, vehicle-to-pedestrian, and vehicle-to-infrastructure. Among these, the vehicle-to-vehicle segment account for relatively high revenue share in global automotive vehicle-to-everything (V2X) market followed by vehicle-to-network segment over the forecast period. On the basis of offering, the global automotive vehicle-to-everything (V2X) market segmented as hardware and software. Among which software is expected to expand at relatively high CAGR over the forecast period. By connectivity type, the global automotive vehicle-to-everything (V2X) market segmented as cellular and DSRC. Among which DSRC is expected to have significant growth rate over the forecast period. Among the regions, North America is expected to dominate the global automotive vehicle-to-everything (V2X) market in terms of value, attributed to high demand for fuel-efficient vehicles across the region. Western Europe is followed by North America in global automotive vehicle-to-everything (V2X) market, owing to high demand for automotive across the region. Eastern Europe and Japan also accounts for significant revenue share in the global automotive vehicle-to-everything (V2X) market, owing to high technological advancement across the regions. The Asia-Pacific is expected to register relatively high growth rate in the global automotive vehicle-to-everything (V2X) market over the forecast period, owing to rapid rate of advancement in automotive industry across the region. Latin America and Middle East Africa is expected to have relatively high opportunity for automotive vehicle-to-everything (V2X) market players, attributed to growing economy and industrialization. Few players in the global automotive vehicle-to-everything (V2X) market include Delphi Automotive PLC, Continental AG, Infineon Technologies AG, Qualcomm Inc., Cohda Wireless Pty, Arada Systems Inc, Savari Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Kapsch TrafficCom, eTrans Systems, Denso Corporation, AutoTalks Ltd., Arada Systems, Volkswagen AG, Toyota Motor Corporation, General Motors Company, Daimler AG, and BMW Group.