Opportunities for the global shutter market to reach $69.9 billion by 2025

According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the global shutter market looks promising with opportunities in the residential and commercial construction sectors. The global shutter market is expected to reach an estimated $69.9 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 3.5% from 2020 to 2025. The major drivers for this market are growth in the construction industry, and an increase in remodeling, and continuing replacement activity in the construction industry.

In this market, various types of shutters are used in the residential and commercial construction industries: built on roller shutters, built in roller shutters, integrated roller shutters, and roller shutters with tilted laths. On the basis of comprehensive research, Lucintel forecasts that built on roller shutters will remain the largest segment, and this segment is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the durability of this type of shutter. Built on roller shutters are also easy to install with minimum modification of the lintel of the door or window.

Within the global shutter market, residential will remain the largest end use industry and witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increases in new housing construction.

Europe will remain the largest region and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing usage of shutters in end use industries.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the market, include increasing usage of high security insulated roller shutters and the growing acceptance of power saving shutters and noise protection shutters. Assa Abloy Group, Bunka Shutter, Lixil Group, Sanwa Holdings Corporation, SKB Shutters, Heroal, and Hunter Douglas are among the major suppliers of shutter market.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the global shutter market by product type, fixation type, material type, operation system, end use, and region, and has compiled a comprehensive research report entitled “Growth Opportunities in the Global Shutter Market 2020-2025”. The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy by providing comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the global shutter market by product type, fixation type, material type, operation system, application, and region, as follows:

By Product Type [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Million Units) from 2014 to 2025]:

• Built on roller shutters

• Built in roller shutters

• Integrated roller shutters

• Roller shutters with tilted laths

By Fixation Type [Value ($ Million) from 2014 to 2025]:

• Door Shutters

• Window Shutters

By Material Type [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Million Units) from 2014 to 2025]:

• Wood

• Synthetic

• Metal

• Glass

By End Use [Value ($ Million) from 2014 to 2025]:

• Residential

• Commercial

 Heath care

 Education

 Hospitality

 Retail

 Office

 Others

By Region [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Million Units) from 2014 to 2025]:

• North America

 USA

 Canada

 Mexico

• Europe

 Germany

 France

 United Kingdom

• APAC

 China

 Japan

 India

• ROW

 Brazil

This report addresses the following key questions:

Q. 1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global shutter market by product type (built on roller shutters, built in roller shutters, integrated roller shutters, and roller shutters with tilted laths), fixation type (door and window), material type (wood, synthetic, metal, and glass), operating system (manual and automated), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q. 2. Which product segment will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q. 3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4.What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers, challenges, and business risks in this market?

Q.5.What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6.What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7.What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8.What are the new developments in the market and which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being taken by key companies for business growth?

Q.10.What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by product substitution?

Q. 11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years?