Opportunities for the global oscilloscope market to reach $2.9 billion by 2025

According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the global oscilloscope market looks attractive with opportunities in consumer electronics, automotive, IT & telecommunications, aerospace & defense, medical, and engineering industries. The global oscilloscope market is forecast to reach $2.9 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 7.1% from 2020 to 2025. The major drivers for this market are the growing telecommunication industry, Increasing demand for modular instrumentation, and growing demand for high-performance and power efficient electronic devices.

In this market, analog and digital oscilloscope is used in various applications for testing and measurement of various electronic devices. Digital oscilloscope is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to its high efficiency and reliability, advanced user interface, and an innovative trigger system.

Within the oscilloscope market, consumer electronics will remain the largest end use industry. IT & telecommunication industry is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to advent of 5G era in the communication industry.

APAC will remain the largest region and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period supported by growth in the consumer electronics and automotive sectors.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include introduction of portable oscilloscope and development of larger touchscreens and USB-based devices. Tekronix, Keysight Technologies, National Instrument, Rohde & Schwarz, and Yakogada Test and Measurement Corp. are among the major oscilloscope providers.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed the global oscilloscope market by product type, bandwidth, application, and region and has come up with a comprehensive research report entitled “Growth opportunities in the Global Oscilloscope Market 2020-2025: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis”. The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy as it provides comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the global oscilloscope market by product type, bandwidth, and end use industries, and the region as follows:

By Product Type [$M shipment analysis from 2014 to 2025]:

• Analog

• Digital

By Bandwidth [$M shipment analysis from 2014 to 2025]:

• <1Gz

• 1 – 8Gz

• 8.1-32Gz

• Others

By Application [$M shipment analysis from 2014 to 2025]:

• Medical

• Engineering

• Automotive

• IT & Telecommunications

• Consumer Electronics

• Aerospace & Defense

• Others

By Region [$M shipment analysis for 2014 – 2025]:

• North America

o United States

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o United Kingdom

o Germany

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o Taiwan

• The Rest of the World

This 162-page research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or helpdesk@lucintel.com. Lucintel offerings include Telecommunication Report, Telecommunication Market Report, Market Research Report, Capital Investment Feasibility and SWOT Analysis.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global oscilloscope by product type (Analog and Digital), by Bandwidth (<1Gz

1 – 8Gz. 8.1-32Gz, and Others), by application (Medical, Automotive, IT & Telecommunication, Engineering, Consumer Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, and Others), and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years?