Veterinary Dental Equipment Market Trends, Future Updates and Global Forecast to 2023

Veterinary Dental Equipment Market: Overview

The increasing rate of pet adoption in conjunction with rising pet care expenditure is expected to propel the expansion of the veterinary dental equipment market over the next couple of years. Injection of investments in the veterinary dental equipment market is anticipated to pave the way for innovations and advancements, thus, augmenting the market.

People are getting increasingly aware of the dental diseases prevailing among animals. It is expected to create a growth-inducing environment in the veterinary dental equipment market in the years to come. Also, the increasing burden of periodontal diseases is likely to favor the expansion of the market in the foreseeable future. On the flip side, the high cost of advanced equipment coupled with lack of skilled veterinarians is projected to impede the growth of the veterinary dental (dentistry) equipment market over the forecast period.The global Veterinary Dental Equipment Market stood at a revenue of USD 312 million and to witness robust growth at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period. This growth of the market is predicted on the back of the increasing prevalence of periodontal diseases in animals.

Veterinary Dental Equipment Market-Competitive Analysis:

Acteon Group

Cislak Manufacturing

Charles Brungart

Dentalaire

Eickemeyer

Dispomed

Henry Schein

Integra Lifescience

iM3 Pty Ltd

J & J Instruments

Midmark Corporation

MAI Animal Health

Segmentation:

The global veterinary dental equipment market is segmented based on product, end user, animal type, and region.

The global market for veterinary dental equipment, by product, is segmented into equipment, consumables, hand instruments, and others. Of these, the equipment segment is further segmented into dental lasers, electrosurgical units, dental x-ray systems, dental stations, and powered units.

By animal type, the market is segmented into companion animals, large animals, and others.

By end user, the market is segmented into veterinary clinics, veterinary hospitals, research & academic institutes, and others.

Regional Analysis:

The global veterinary dental equipment market, by region, has been segmented into Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and African (MEA). Americas has been projected to dominate the global market place trailed by Europe. The increasing expenditure in pet healthcare in these regional veterinary dental equipment markets is anticipated to revolutionize the growth pattern of the market across the assessment period.

Industry News:

In 2019, Midmark Corp. recently announced that the company has acquired Mason Company. Through this acquisition, the Midmark is looking to expand its product portfolio and its ability to work closely with our channel partners along with reach to their customers. Additionally, with architectural and design expertise of Mason, the company will improve its product for wellbeing of pets.