Surgical Drapes and Gowns Industry Analysis, Trend Analutics and Global Forecast to 2023

Market Overview:

Market Research Future Reports have accumulated study insights and states that the global surgical drapes and gowns market size is expected to expand significantly by the year 2023 as it already held a valuation of USD 2.23 billion in 2017. Now that with the current scenario, it has been observed that the surgical drapes and gowns market is set to proliferate at a CAGR of 4.4% over the forecast period.

Surgical Drapes and Gowns Industry Held Valuation Up to USD 2.23 Billion in 2017 and Expected to Proliferate in Coming Years Says Global Top Manufacturers

A gown and drape have found its immense importance with its usage in the surgical world. These gowns and drapes are useful in reducing the risk of disease. These are supplied by healthcare professionals for minimizing the exposure of transfer of infection while maintaining sterility of spaces. Since its optimum usage in hospitals and clinics globally, it is gaining significant traction in recent time.

The increasing number of surgeries in healthcare settings and high incidences of hospital-acquired infections anticipated to boost the growth of the surgical drapes and gowns market during the forecast period. On the other hand, the reuse of surgical drapes and gowns in developing regions may hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Currently, the global surgical drapes and gowns market is dominated by numerous prominent players. The key players in the market are engaged in strategic collaborations, product launch, agreement, expansion, and acquisitions to strengthen their market position.

Key Players:

Halyard Health

Cardinal Healt

3M

Mölnlycke Health Care

Thermo Fisher Scientific

STERIS Corporation

Paul Hartmann AG

Pacon Manufacturing

Medica Europe B.V.

Guardian

Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Segmentation:

According to the reports published by MRFR, the global Surgical drapes and gowns market has been segmented based on type, usage pattern, and end user.

By the mode of type, the surgical drapes and gowns market is bifurcated into surgical drapes and surgical gowns.

By the mode of usage pattern, surgical drapes and gowns market is segmented into disposable surgical drapes & gowns and reusable surgical drapes & gowns.

By the mode of end user, surgical drapes and gowns market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and others.

Regional Outlook:

The North American region is likely to hold the major share in the global surgical drapes and gowns market owing to the presence of well-established palyers, high incidence of surgical site infection, and incresing surgical procedures. Additionally, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest growing region for the surgical drapes and gowns market.