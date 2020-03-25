SoftInWay Group Begins Strategic Partnership with Avio SpA

Zug, Switzerland, March 23, 2020 – SoftInWay Group and Avio SpA are pleased to announce a partnership in which they will work together to develop new propulsion systems for small satellite launchers. This new generation of technology aims to transform private and government access to space for research and commercial purposes.

For 2 decades, SoftInWay has been helping companies like Avio to develop more efficient and reliable turbomachinery and propulsion systems for applications in power generation, aerospace and space exploration, marine, and many more. With SoftInWay’s best-in-class software platform, AxSTREAM®, and engineering services, the company’s clients have been able to iterate conceptual propulsion systems and improve existing machines at an unprecedented rate regardless of if these clients are major aerospace players such as Boeing, Safran, and NLR, or smaller startups such as Orbex, and Reaction Engines.

Since its inception in 1908, Avio S.p.A. has been bringing cutting edge technology to the aerospace and defense industry. With its strong commitment towards product excellence in the global arena, Avio has been placing its focus on making space more accessible, cost effective, and environmentally friendly. Some of the notable projects undertaken by Avio include working on the ESA’s Vega space program for low earth orbit (LEO) missions as well as the Ariane mission backed by ESA with the Ariane Group as the main contractor.

“We’re very much looking forward to continuing our work with Avio.” said Valentine Moroz, COO of SoftInWay. “Both our teams have been focused for several years now on expanding our technological reach beyond traditional propulsion systems, to more advanced fluids, configurations, speeds and load capabilities. In any partnership, it is important to work together as a unit and with a track-record of successful collaboration between our two teams combined with a shared passion and dedication for innovation, we’re thrilled to see what’s in store for the new decade.

Both SoftInWay and Avio are excited about the opportunities this partnership will bring as they usher in a new era of launcher technology.

###