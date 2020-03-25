SaleHoo – Online Selling & Mentor Directory of Private Wholesalers!

Perfect Product and Supplier in Minutes!

SaleHoo the easy to use platform for retailers to meet only trusted and verified suppliers in a matter of minutes. Simon Slade Co-Founder of SaleHoo recited how he could spend days sourcing suppliers and how this is one of the major barriers for online sellers to create new business. Its directory connects you with over 8,000 legitimate low-cost suppliers and over 2 million products. In a nutshell, SaleHoo gives you the opportunity to become your own boss and work to a time that works for you.

What products can you buy?

In total over 150 categories of products to suit entrepreneurial start-ups or businesses of all sizes. With over 100,000 people using SaleHoo it consistently ranks up there as one of the most legitimate methods to source for products in the market today. The wholesalers do not require an initial investment meaning you don’t have to buy in bulk, the minimum order can be a single unit that can be used as a risk reduction strategy to target the market. SaleHoo is clearly a great platform for people starting up in online sales or looking to earn some extra money as a side-hustle. Benefitting from low minimum orders and an array of dropshippers mean that you won’t have many overheads.

What is the SaleHoo Market Research Lab?

SaleHoo lab will scan and research popular products to give you the information you need to see if the product will make money on eBay or Amazon eliminating time-consuming research and to provide a strong basis to make informed decisions without any guesswork. This information is available each week so you can determine what is hot and what is trending. If you want to make money you need to use the Market Research Lab to tailor and select the right products and niches to sell.

In addition, the research software performs a SWOT analysis of competitors to give you easy-to-understand competition ratings so you’ll know when to proceed with caution or when to buy via a traffic light system.

Training and Support?

In today’s truly global 24/7 market SaleHoo provides an excellent platform for Entrepreneurs and experienced retailers by offering in-depth training materials, customer support and a community forum to help online sellers get their business off the ground.

Price: US$67/year or a one-time payment of US$127 for lifetime membership.

Conclusion

If you’re interested in selling online for $67 you can’t go wrong with this product. It offers a 60-day money-back guarantee. I definitively recommend SaleHoo because you can make money from this and for the price, it’s worth it to even build contacts and find what selling online is all about.