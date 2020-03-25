Optical Coherence Tomography Market 2020 Emerging Trends, Business Growth, Services, Solutions and Regional Outlook 2025

The global optical coherence tomography market is projected to reach an approximate value of USD 1.2 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.9%. The report covers a detailed analysis and study of the global Optical Coherence Tomography market for the estimated forecast period. It covers the details of the segments which are being used for the growth of the market. Moreover, increasing focus on analysis has led the users to have an insight on the growth of market. The report covers and focuses on a systematic approach which covers the different strategies which are being covered in the overall market.

In addition, it also covers the strategies along the major shareholders and stakeholders which is likely to have an impact on the overall market for the estimated forecast period. The report covers detailed analysis of the market for the estimated forecast period. Several strategies are being analyzed for the estimation for the growth of the market. Moreover, increased need for the determination of the strategies of the competitors is covered in the report for the global Optical Coherence Tomography market. The report analyses and estimates the factors such as the organic and inorganic strategies which are being adopted by the companies to lead to have an impact on the market. Several views of manufacturers, end users and industry experts are being used for the collating the market for the estimated forecast period.

Major players operating in the global optical coherence tomography market include Optovue Inc., Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Michelson Diagnostics Ltd., Heidelberg Engineering GmbH, Thorlabs Inc., Topcon Medical Systems Inc., Agfa Healthcare, Novacam Technologies Inc. among others

The report also throws light on various aspects of the global Optical Coherence Tomography industry by assessing the market using value chain analysis. The report covers several qualitative aspects of the Optical Coherence Tomography industry in market drivers, market restraints and key industry trends. Furthermore, the report provides an in-depth assessment of the market competition with company profiles of global as well as local vendors.

The global Optical Coherence Tomography market has been segmented based on applications, cancer type, and circulating biomarker types. Based on applications, the market is broken down into early cancer screening, therapy selection, treatment monitoring and risk of recurrence. Early cancer screening is expected to account nearly 50% market share by 2025.

North America is the largest market for optical coherence tomography, which is closely followed by Europe. Presence of large geriatric patient pool, increase in prevalence of ocular and chronic disorders, high adoption of OCT devices are the key factors fueling growth in this region.

Key segments of the global Optical Coherence Tomography market

Type Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

Handheld OCT devices

Doppler OCT devices

Tabletop OCT devices

Catheter-based OCT devices

Technology Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

Frequency Domain Optical Coherence Tomography (FD-OCT)

Time Domain Optical Coherence Tomography (TDOCT)

Spatially Encoded Frequency Domain Optical Coherence Tomography

Fourier Domain Optical Coherence Tomography (FDOCT)

Spectral Domain Optical Coherence Tomography (SDOCT)

Application Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

Ophthalmology

Oncology

Cardiology

Dermatology

Others

Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

