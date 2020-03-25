Kèrluxe Offers Luxury Haircare Products Featuring Swiss Skincare Ingredients

Kèrluxe, the leading luxury haircare line in Switzerland, offers effective products made with active Swiss skincare ingredients.

[Erlenbach, 25/03/2020] – Kèrluxe, the number one luxury haircare line in Switzerland, creates products that meet the standards of Swiss skincare expertise.

Hair care begins with choosing the right products. Just like the skin, Kèrluxe believes the hair and scalp should be protected with an extensive regimen that cleanses, hydrates, and moisturizes. As such, their products are formulated with advanced skincare ingredients for healthy and beautiful hair.

Inspired by Swiss Skincare

Home to rich natural resources and clinical, state-of-the-art facilities, Switzerland is known as the world authority on scientific research and development for beauty products.

Kèrluxe aims to meet these standards by blending innovation, precision, and quality. Inspired by Swiss skincare, their extensive luxury collections are created to treat hair and scalp visibly and holistically.

Each collection features sophisticated textures and distinct fragrances to guide customers towards a captivating journey to healthy hair.

Luminage

Kerluxe’s Luminage collection is designed to rejuvenate tired and lifeless hair. Their Cera-Filler Complex comprises a trio of powerful extracts to reconstruct, fortify, and shield hair and scalp. It combats fragile, brittle hair by restoring lost elasticity and density. It also prevents color fade by creating a protective shield to resist further damage.

Apart from its restorative features, the collection also boasts sensual and warm floral scents reminiscent of creamy amber and woods.

Aquavol

The Aquavol collection is a revitalising double-action complex featuring notes of lively citrus cologne for a distinct, sophisticated touch. It features moisture-lock protection and volume-stimulation technology to promote

suppleness and strength.

Committed to luxury hair transformation, Aquavol’s blend of refreshing actives creates ultra shine, effortless manageability, and weightless body and flexible movement.

Today, Kèrluxe’s wide range of luxury haircare products strive to address specific hair and scalp issues. Using creativity and cutting-edge technology, they are able to incorporate skincare ingredients and antioxidants to produce professionally visible results for all types of hair.

About Kèrluxe

Kèrluxe is a luxury haircare line born from the heritage and science of Swiss skincare. They offer premium haircare products made with active and tested advanced skincare ingredients including collagen, hyaluronic acid, peptides and antioxidants. All of their collections comprise shampoo, conditioner, mask, and leave-in treatment formulated to minimize the time spent styling.

To know more about their products, visit their website at https://kerluxe.com.