Market Research Future (MRFR), in its new “IoT Operating Systems Market” report, reveals that the global market of IoT operating systems possesses immense potential to gain high profits in the forecast years of 2017 to 2023. As per MRFR’s insights, the worldwide IoT operating systems market is expected to strike a CAGR of about 41% in the years of evaluation and can surpass a valuation of nearly USD 17 billion by 2023.

The growing adoption of IoT operating systems by small and medium enterprises is noted as the primary factor that is likely to boost the growth of the market. Additionally, as bring your own device (BYOD) is extensively practiced and a surge in online data sharing is observed, the demand for IoT operating system is observed to rise. This is likely to contribute to the expansion of the global IoT OS market growth. However, IP violation of IOT Operating Systems Market and software licensing can cause a setback for the market growth. Alongside, inter-operability and lack of stability in standards for inter-connectivity are likely to restraint the market expansion.

MRFR enlisted eminent players that are functioning in the global IoT Operating Systems market. These identified companies are; Apple Inc. (U.S.), Google Inc. (U.S.), BlackBerry Limited (Canada), ESOL Co. Ltd. (Japan), Wittenstein (Germany), ARM Ltd. (U.K), Mentor Graphics Corporation (U.S.), ENEA AB (Sweden), Kaspersky Lab (Russia), SYSGO AG (Germany), Green Hills Software (U.S.), Wind River (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Silicon Labs (U.S.), and Canonical Ltd. (U.K). These market players invest in research and developmental activities and make innovation of cost-effective product portfolio. This intensify competition among key players, which is likely to benefit the market.

The IoT OS market is segmented by service, organization size, vertical, OS type, and application.

By services, the market is sectioned into managed and professional. The professional services segment sub-segmented into Deployment & Integration Services, Business Consulting Services, and Maintenance & Support Services.

By organization size, the market is split into Large Enterprise and Small and Medium Enterprise (SMEs}.

By verticals, the market is classified into manufacturing, it, consumer electronics, medical & healthcare, energy & utilities, industrial automation, transportation & logistics, and others.

By operating system type, the market is segmented into WindRiver VxWorks, Windows 10 IoT, Embedded Apple iOS, Nucleus RTOS, OSX, and Green Hills Integrity.

By application, the market is segmented into smart buildings and home automation, digital signage, smart factories, smart healthcare, IoT Wearables, vehicle telematics and others.

The IoT operating system in North America is expected to lead in the global market in the forecast period. This is because of the presence of developed economy and robust technologies. Numerous companies that are residing in the region that are renowned for their excellent tech-driven products is expected to add an edge to the regional market.

The US is likely to win maximum profit for the IoT OS market in North America. North America is observed to invest largely research and developmental activities. Along with the exploitation of digital services across industries, the market in North America is likely to benefit. The surge in adoption of IoT OS for developing smart connected devices is another factor that is expected to propel the regional market.

The IoT OS market in the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to achieve high profits as their adoption is surging across verticals, such as telecom, and data centers. As data security is a major issue addressed by IoT operating systems, the enterprises are deploying the OS to find solutions to monitor application performance and track loopholes in application code at a cost-effective operational price.

