Fetal and Neonatal Care Equipment Market Overview, Global Analysis and Forecast to 2023

Market Scenario:

Newborn screening programs offering numerous benefits are anticipated to favor the market growth. Fetal and neonatal care equipment are generally used for treatment and assessment of newborn babies and comprises devices which help to monitor and diagnose both the mother and the fetus. The equipment which helps to monitor, diagnose, and also treat newborn babies are referred to as neonatal care equipment.

Market Research Future (MRFR) speculates that the global Fetal and Neonatal Care Equipment Market predicted to register a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period (2018-2023).

The advancements in healthcare technology is directed towards making better facilities available for babies and their mothers. This, in turn, has been anticipated to have a favorable impact on the expansion of the fetal and neonatal care equipment market over the next couple of years. In addition, increasing setups of neonatal care units globally is projected to catapult the market on an upward trajectory.

Low-income nations signify immense opportunities for growth. Various government and non-government organizations are endeavoring towards making standard maternal care facilities available in these regions which are projected to augment the fetal and neonatal care equipment market.

Market Potential and Pitfalls:

The fetal and neonatal care equipment is growing at a breakneck speed owing to factors such as private and public initiatives in order to support patient care coupled with the increasing number of neonatal care facilities across the globe. Newborn screening programs (NBS) offer a number of benefits such as it predicts whether the baby is at risk for certain medical conditions, which further impacts the market growth positively. Governments, as well as non-government organizations, are actively focusing on providing better maternal and fetal care options which are further contributing to the growth of the market. For instance, the American Society of Hematology in June 2018 had led a campaign in order to fight against sickle cell disease in the African region and urged the Sub-Saharan Africa government to invest in the newborn screening.

Increased private and public initiatives to improve paediatrics care coupled development of neonatal care facilities worldwide has created significant market propositions for fetal and neonatal care equipment. Governments across the globe are undertaking initiative to raise awareness programs on benefits of new-born screening. In 2018, the America society of Hematology (ASH) started an initiative to fight sickle cell disease in Africa. Such factors are providing an impetus to the market

Competitive Dashboard:

Philips Healthcare

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited

Vyaire Medical Inc

Edan Instruments Inc

Toitu Co. Ltd

Masimo Corporation

Phoenix Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd

Cardinal Health

Natus Medical Incorporated

Medtronic Plc

GE Healthcare

Atom Medical Corporation

Fetal and Neonatal Care Equipment Market: Segmental Analysis:

The fetal & neonatal care equipment market has been segmented on the basis of product, type, and end user.

By mode of type, the global fetal and neonatal care equipment market has been segmented into fetal pulse oximeters, fetal monitors, fetal MRI systems, fetal ultrasound devices, and fetal doppler devices.

By mode of product, the global fetal and neonatal care equipment market has been segmented into neonatal phototherapy equipment, infant warmers, convertible warmers & incubators, neonatal incubators, neonatal monitoring devices, respiratory care devices, and neonatal diagnostic imaging devices.

By mode of end-user, the global fetal and neonatal care equipment market has been segmented into fertility centers, hospitals & clinics, and others.

Regional Insights:

Market Overview:

The market is making substantial headway owing to its ability to provide simpler workflow which requires less amount of manpower. The efficacy of the market is superior to the traditional ways. Hence, the market is getting percolated into the mainstream healthcare system.

The recent prediction of the Market Research Future (MRFR) regarding the growth of the Medical Imaging Workstations Industry suggests a likelihood for the market to attain 8.5% CAGR during the forecast period (2018-2023).

On the other hand, the high cost of imaging devices with advanced technologies and lack of technical ability to handle these systems, may hinder the market growth during the assessment period.

Currently, the global medical imaging workstations market is dominated by numerous prominent players. The key players in the market are engaged in development new imaging techniques to strengthen their market position. For instance, in March 2018, FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc., a leading provider of diagnostic imaging products introduced its latest mammography diagnostic workstation, the ASPIRE Bellus II, at the National Consortium of Breast Centers. This version aims to streamline workflow and optimize image displays enabling radiologists to make a more precise diagnosis

Competitive Landscape:

Accuray Incorporated

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Hologic

General Electric Company

Ampronix

Canon

Alma Medical Imaging

Capsa Solutions LLC

Carestream Health

Carl-Zeiss Meditec AG

Koninklijke NGI Group

Philips N.V.

Medicor Imaging

Segmental Analysis:

MRFR attempted to ease the global medical imaging workstations market analysis by segmenting it by modality, component, usage mode, application, and end-user in their latest report on the said market.

Based on the modality, the medical imaging workstations market comprises computed tomography, ultrasound, ultrasound, mammography, MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging), radiography, and others.

Based on the component, the medical imaging workstations market can be segmented into visualization software, central processing units, display units, display controller cards, and others.

Based on the usage mode, the medical imaging workstations market comprises thin client workstations and thick client workstations.

By application, the medical imaging workstations market consists diagnostic imaging, clinical review, and advanced imaging.

Based on the end-user, the medical imaging workstations market includes hospitals, diagnostics centers, ambulatory centers, and others.

Regional Analysis:

MRFR’s region-specific analysis of the medical imaging workstations market includes the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Owing to superlative infrastructure and high investment capacity of the people are features shouldering the premier spot of the market of the Americas. The region is expected to gain a further boost from governments and private investors to better their research and development facility. At the same time, reimbursement policies of insurance companies are helping the regional market in their growth.

Europe’s medical imaging workstations market is the second largest, and the credit goes to government initiatives and superior infrastructure. However, the APAC market is all set to grow with the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

The regional market can attribute the growth to increasing demand for technologically advanced imaging devices, improving healthcare infrastructure and others. Economic growth is also a major issue that is substantially backing this rise of the AAPC market. The Middle East & Africa is expected to make a small contribution to the global medical imaging workstations market. The Middle East is going to score more in the region. The rise of Africa would be hindered owing to the presence of several poor economies.