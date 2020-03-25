Biosimilars Market 2020 Demand, Trend, Latest Techniques, Innovations, Applications, Analysis and 2025 Industry Growth Forecast Research Report

The global biosimilars market is projected to reach USD 107.04 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 33.2%. The report covers a detailed analysis and study of the global Biosimilars market for the estimated forecast period. It covers the details of the segments which are being used for the growth of the market. Moreover, increasing focus on analysis has led the users to have an insight on the growth of market. The report covers and focuses on a systematic approach which covers the different strategies which are being covered in the overall market.

In addition, it also covers the strategies along the major shareholders and stakeholders which is likely to have an impact on the overall market for the estimated forecast period. The report covers detailed analysis of the market for the estimated forecast period. Several strategies are being analyzed for the estimation for the growth of the market. Moreover, increased need for the determination of the strategies of the competitors is covered in the report for the global Biosimilars market. The report analyses and estimates the factors such as the organic and inorganic strategies which are being adopted by the companies to lead to have an impact on the market. Several views of manufacturers, end users and industry experts are being used for the collating the market for the estimated forecast period.

Key players of the biosimilars market include Pfizer, Sandoz International, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Amgen, Biocon, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Celltrion and Samsung Biologics among others.

he report also throws light on various aspects of the global Biosimilars industry by assessing the market using value chain analysis. The report covers several qualitative aspects of the Biosimilars industry in market drivers, market restraints and key industry trends. Furthermore, the report provides an in-depth assessment of the market competition with company profiles of global as well as local vendors.

The global Biosimilars market has been segmented based on applications, cancer type, and circulating biomarker types. Based on applications, the market is broken down into early cancer screening, therapy selection, treatment monitoring and risk of recurrence. Early cancer screening is expected to account nearly 50% market share by 2025.

Europe was the largest market for biosimilars in 2018, whereas Asia Pacific is set to register highest CAGR during the forecast period. Asia is expected to emerge as the fastest growing regional market, with developing economies expanding at a substantial pace and incorporating developments to sustain the competition. Several international companies are seeking outsourcing of biopharmaceutical production to Asian countries owing to continuous expansion of Asian Contract manufacturing organizations (CMO) that offer services at a reduced price, compared to service providers based in western countries. There have been several factors contributing to the growth of the biologics industry in Asia. It was one of the first regions to embrace biosimilars by establishing biosimilar guidelines by most regulatory agencies to improve access to high-cost biologics products. While India has been at the forefront of the biosimilar evolution, China has also made several reforms to their drug registration and drug reimbursement regulations over the past couple of years which is opening up the market for external players as well as accelerating domestic biotech development activities.

Key segments of the global biosimilars market

Product Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

Recombinant Non-glycosylated Proteins

Recombinant Glycosylated Proteins

Recombinant Peptides

Type of Manufacturing Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

In-house Manufacturing

Contract Manufacturing

Application Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

Oncology

Blood Disorders

Chronic Diseases

Autoimmune Diseases

Growth Hormone Deficiency

Infectious Diseases

Other Diseases

Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of MEA

