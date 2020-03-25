Air Filters Market to Reach $ 13 Billion by 2023: TechSci Research

Growing consumer awareness regarding indoor air quality, expanding automotive industry, and stringent emission standards and environment regulations to drive global air filters market through 2023

According to TechSci Research report, “Global Air Filters Market By Type, By End Use, By Application, By Demand, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023’’, the global air filters market is forecast to reach around $ 13 billion by 2023, on account of rising levels of air pollution across the globe. With increasing consumer awareness regarding deteriorating air quality coupled with stringent government regulations pertaining to air quality in diverse industrial applications, demand for air filters is expected to grow at a robust pace in the coming years. Moreover, continuing expansion in the automotive industry is driving demand for engine filters and cabin air filters that are required for better efficiency of the engines as well as ambient air quality maintenance in vehicle interiors, respectively.

Increasing number of commercial spaces as well as residential units across the globe, especially in developing economies, is boosting sales of air filters. Moreover, growing adoption of multi-filtration air purifiers is boosting demand for HEPA and gas phase air filters in the market. Requirement of multiple filter replacements in single purifier unit is further positively influencing demand for air filters across the globe. North America is the largest demand generating region for air filters, globally, owing to intensifying demand for clean air along with rising government focus towards the reduction of harmful gases across the region.

“Several leading air filter manufacturers are undergoing mergers & acquisitions in their quest to expand their presence across the globe. In May 2018, Camfil AB acquired the UK-based Bushbury Holdings to expanding its product portfolio and market presence. Increasing focus towards healthcare expenditure in developed economies, vast consumer base in regions like Asia-Pacific and rising purchase power among the expanding middle class population, coupled with implementation stringent environment norms are anticipated to further boost demand for air filters, globally, during the forecast period.”, said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based global management consulting firm.

“Global Air Filters Market By Type, By End Use, By Application, By Demand, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023” has evaluated the future growth potential of air filters market, globally, and provides statistics and information on market size, structure and trends. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers to take sound investment decisions. Besides, the report also identifies and analyzes the emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges and opportunities in global air filters market.

