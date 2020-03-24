Ophthalmic Drugs Market Forecast(2018-2023)by Type, Product, Applications, Growth Values

Market Overview:

Increased level of research in the market is expected to motivate the development of ophthalmic drugs. The expansion of the pharmaceutical sector is expected to motivate the market at an incremental rate in the coming years. Moreover, increased government backing is expected to encourage the progress of the ophthalmic drug market in the approaching years.

The global Ophthalmic Drugs Market Forecast is expected to exhibit a strong 6% CAGR over the forecast period, according to the latest research report from Market Research Future (MRFR).

Reports that review the pharmaceutical industry have been offered by Market Research Future, which generates reports on industry verticals that evaluate the market development and opportunities.

Competitive Analysis:

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International In

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Shire plc

Santen Pharmaceutical Co

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc

Pfizer Inc

Merck & Co

Genentech Inc

Bausch & Lomb Inc

Allergan plc

Actavis Generics

Segmentation:

The global ophthalmic drugs market is segmented on the basis of indication, drug class, type of dosage, product, and distribution channel.

On the basis of indication, the market is classified as glaucoma, retinal disorders, inflammation/infection, dry eye, allergies, uveitis, and others.

On the basis of drug class, the market is classified as antiallergy, anti-VEGF agents, anti-inflammatory, antiglaucoma, and others. The anti-inflammatory segment is further segmented into nonsteroidal drugs and steroidal drugs.

On the basis of type of dosage, the market is classified as eye drops, eye solutions, ointments, capsules and tablets, and gels.

On the basis of the product, the market is classified as prescription drugs and OTC drugs.

On the basis of the distribution channel, the market is classified as hospital pharmacies, online pharmacies, drug stores, and others.

Regional Analysis:

The Americas dominates the global ophthalmic drugs market and is likely to remain the leading regional market over the forecast period due to the rising prevalence of ophthalmic conditions and the high healthcare expenditure in the region. Glaucoma accounts for up to 10 million visits to the physician in the U.S., leading to considerable expenses and demand for drugs. More than 120,000 in the U.S. are blind because of glaucoma. These numbers are highly good news for the ophthalmic drugs market in the Americas. The growing patient population suffering from ophthalmic diseases is likely to drive the Americas market for ophthalmic drugs over the forecast period. North America is likely to remain the leading revenue generator in the global ophthalmic drugs market over the forecast period.

Europe is likely to hold on to the second place in the global ophthalmic drugs market over the forecast period due to a similar set of reasons. The growing patient population in Europe for ophthalmic diseases