Managed DNS Services Market Research Report by Forecast to 2025

Managed DNS Services Market Overview:

Market Research Future (MRFR), in its recently published research report, asserts that the global market is booming and expected to grow exponentially over the review period, recording a substantial market valuation of USD 190.2 million by 2025 and a healthy 11.3% CAGR in the forecast period.

The rising number of distributed denials of service (DDoS) attacks is one of the critical drivers for the adoption of Managed DNS Services Market. Due to growing DDos attack, enterprises are resorting towards managed DNS service providers, thus creating a massive opportunity for considerable market growth. Another aspect that is fueling the market for managed DNS service is cost efficiency. Managed DNS service providers provide DNS management at a significantly affordable price, helping small, and mid-size organization to manage DNS without acquiring an additional cost. Enterprise is, consequently, turning towards managed DNS services as it provides management of DNS at more affordable prices.

Competitive Analysis:

The major market players operating in the global market as identified by MRFR are Cloudflare, Inc., ClouDNS, Neustar, Inc., Oracle Corporation (Dyn), Google Inc., Amazon Web Services, Inc., Akamai Technologies, EasyDNS Technologies Inc., Namecheap.com, CDNetworks Inc., VeriSign, Inc., No-IP.com, Rackspace US, Inc., Contegix, Netlify , Microtech USA, LLC, and ThousandEyes, Inc.

Segmental Analysis:

The global Managed DNS Service market has been analyzed by service type, end-user, organization size, and region.

Based on the service type, the global managed DNS service market has been segmented into DDos protected DNS, premium/advance DNS, and GeoDNS. The DDoS protected DNS segment is one of the fastest-growing segments among medium and large enterprises. Due to the growing DDoS attack, enterprises are turning to managed DNS services.

Managed DNS service providers provide protection against DDoS attack, migration services, location-based routing, DNS failover services, and zone-based routing, among others, consequently helping enterprises to handle DNS efficiently.

Based on organization size, the global market has been bifurcated as small & medium enterprises and large enterprises. Small & medium-size enterprises are opting for managed DNS services as it is cost-effective and all-inclusive.

Based on end-user, the global managed DNS service market has been segmented into media & entertainment, healthcare, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), retail and consumer goods, government, education, E-commerce, and others. All these industry verticals are adopting managed DNS services in order to manage DNS, without any additional investment efficiently.

Regional Analysis:

The geographical analysis of the global market has been conducted in four major regions, including the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the rest of the world (Latin America, the Middle East and Africa).

North America is the dominating region in terms of market share in the managed DNS service market. The market growth is credited to the presence of numerous managed DNS service providers that offer their services to local as well as international consumers. The major players in the region include Cloudflare, Inc., Google Inc., Neustar, Inc., and Amazon Web Services, Inc., and others.

The European region was accounted as the the second-largest market in the managed DNS service market in 2018. Europe has been segmented into the Germany, UK, France, and the rest of Europe. As per the MRFR analysis, the UK is poised to gain the highest market share, followed by France, Germany, and the rest of Europe. Some of the factors that are accountable for market growth include an increase in the number of small- and medium-sized enterprises that are employing various managed DNS services. Managed DNS service is rapidly being adopted by enterprises in the retail, IT and telecommunication, and BFSI verticals at present, in Europe.

