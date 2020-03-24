Global Nanofibers Industry 2017 Global Market Size, Technology Review, Cost Analysis and Demand Overview

Our latest research report entitled Nanofibers Market (by product type (carbon nanofiber, polymeric nanofiber, composite nanofiber, metallic nanofiber, and other types), end-user (electronics, healthcare and pharmaceutical, automotive, energy, chemical, aerospace & defense, and other end-users)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Nanofibers. The latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Nanofibers cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report.

Increasing Demand for Nanofibers From Various End-Users is Majorly Driving the Nanofibers Market

The use of nanocomposites in the products improves their physical properties. Nanofibers are the nanocomposites which are having excellent mechanical and chemical characteristics. Nanofibers have found their application in various end-use industries including healthcare, aerospace and defense, electronics, automotive and others.

The nanofibers market is as new as any other nanocomposite market. It is highly fragmented with several international and local players competing with each other in the market for their share. The key players in the market including Elmarco Ltd., eSpin Technologies Inc., DuPont de Nemours, Inc., FibeRio Technology Corporation, Toray Industries, Inc., Donaldson Company, Inc., and others are mainly focusing on the development of innovative production techniques to lower the manufacturing cost.

The increasing demand for nanofibers from various end-users is majorly driving the nanofibers market. The nanofibers have found their application in a number of industries including healthcare, aerospace and defense, electronics, automotive and others owing to their superior mechanical and chemical properties.

Moreover, the increase in the adoption of low-cost polymers in the production is expanding the demand for nanofibers. The polymer nanofibers are having lower production costs and are used in several applications. Furthermore, the shift in consumer preference for sustainable and eco-friendly products is supporting the growth of the nanofibers market.

However, the lack of scalability of carbon nanofibers due to the complex manufacturing procedure and expensive instrumentation is the major restraining factor for the growth of the nanofibers market. Nevertheless, the growing investment in R&D for new manufacturing techniques is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the key players in the nanofibers market.

Asia-Pacific Generated the Highest Revenue

In terms of region, Asia-Pacific generated the highest revenue for nanofibers, dominating the global market. The largest market share of the Asia-Pacific region attributed to the rising demand from healthcare, aerospace and defense, energy, and automotive industries and an increasing focus on manufacturing sustainable and eco-friendly products. Moreover, the rise in the investment for R&D and shift in consumer preference are expected to boost the growth of the nanofibers market in Asia-Pacific.

Report on the Global Nanofibers Market Covers Segments Such As Product Type and End-User

On the basis of product type, the sub-markets include carbon nanofiber, polymeric nanofiber, composite nanofiber, metallic nanofiber, and other types. On the basis of end-user, the sub-markets include electronics, healthcare and pharmaceutical, automotive, energy, chemical, aerospace & defense, and other end-users.

Competitive Analysis:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Elmarco Ltd., eSpin Technologies Inc., DuPont de Nemours, Inc., FibeRio Technology Corporation, Toray Industries, Inc., Donaldson Company, Inc., Finetex EnE, Inc., Teijin Limited, Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj, Pardam, s. r. o., and other companies.

