Global Compression Therapy Market : Latest Innovations, Drivers and Industry Key Events 2019-2025

Infinium Global Research has added a new report on Global Compression Therapy Market. The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of compression therapy. Moreover, the report gives insights into the factors that affect the global as well as regional performance of the market in the short run and in the long run. According to the report, the global compression therapy market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Compression therapy involves wearing specially designed bandages, hosiery, socks or stockings, tapes for strengthening the support for veins and thereby increasing the blood circulation in the legs. Compression therapy materials apply gentle pressure to the ankles and legs. It helps in controlling the discomfort and swelling of legs. During the therapy, due to compression, muscular vibration is reduced significantly, and delayed muscle soreness is prevented. This method is useful for treating venous ulcer, swelling of ankles and legs by using specialized stockings, Bandage, and Tapes. This therapy is also used to treat varicose veins and Post-thrombotic syndrome

Globally, the presence of a large geriatric population with specific healthcare requirements related to venous or limb ailments is a prime factor that is anticipated to drive the growth of the compression therapy market. Increasing awareness about various venous diseases and injuries, along with the increase in participation in adventure and sporting activities are the major factors driving the growth of the compression therapy market.

On the other hand, the absence of health reimbursement policies related to compression therapy treatment in developed economies is a major restraint for the global compression therapy market. Moreover, increasing investments and the unmet demand for compression therapy provide an opportunity for major players in the emerging and developing economies. Improving the awareness about advanced compression therapy products among physicians and the public in non-developed markets is a challenge for the major players to expand further during the forecast period.

North America Holds the Maximum Market Share in the Compression Therapy Market

Regionally, North America holds the maximum market share in the compression therapy market followed by Europe. Rapidly increasing instances of obesity and vascular diseases are promoting the growth of compression therapy in the North America region. Additionally, increasing instances of arthroplasty surgeries is contributing to the growth of the North America compression therapy market. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in this market owing to the High prevalence of sports-related injuries, chronic ailments such as diabetes and obesity, and affordability among the young population with growing disposable income.

Compression Therapy Market: Segmentation

The report on the global compression therapy market covers segments such as product, technology, and application. On the basis of product, the sub-markets include stocking, bandage, and tape. On the basis of technology, the sub-markets include static compression and dynamic compression. On the basis of application, the sub-markets include varicose vein treatment, leg ulcer treatment, and others.

Compression Therapy Market: Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Medtronic plc, BSN medical Inc., Thuasne SA, Smith & Nephew PLC, Julius Zorn GmbH, ArjoHuntleigh Healthcare India Private Ltd, Bio Compression Systems, Inc., PAUL HARTMANN AG, Medi GmbH & Co., and Other Companies.

