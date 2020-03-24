Global Collagen Peptide Market Analyzed Closely in New Market Research Report

Infinium global research has recently published a trending report on the Collagen Peptide Market delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. Collagen peptide is a natural body protein inside the body. It is produced in the body to prevent dermal layers of the skin from developing skin folds. Collagen peptide is made from collagen through an enzymatic hydrolysis process and which is why it is often referred to as hydrolyzed collagen. Collagen peptides are a rich source of protein and healthy nutrition and are widely used in various applications such as beverages, dairy, sports nutrition, snacks & cereal, meat & poultry, and personal care products.

Ask for Sample Copy of Research Report with Table of Content @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/5950

Increasing Usage of Collagen in Nutraceuticals, Pharmaceuticals, and Food & Beverages Industry is Driving the Market Growth

Collagen supplements have become popular due to its various health benefits such as relieve joint pain, strengthen skin, prevent bone loss, boost muscle mass and promote heart health. Because of these health benefits, it has made its way onto the shelves of health food stores and into food products such as protein bars. Therefore, considering the above health benefits, the collagen peptide market is likely to propel during the forecast period.

Porcine Collagen Peptide Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market During the Forecast Period

According to the analyst at Infinium Global Research, the scope of the market is analyzed on the basis of source and end-user. Based on the source, the study includes bovine collagen peptide, porcine collagen peptide, chicken collagen peptide, fish collagen peptide, and other sources. Based on the end-user the study includes bone and joint health, nutraceuticals, cosmeceuticals, food and beverage, and other end users.

Based on the source, porcine collagen peptide is anticipated to dominate the market as pigskin rich in collagen proteins are considered to be more stable in comparison to collagen peptides from other sources. Moreover, it provides skin strength and elasticity, replacing dead cells simultaneously.

North America Dominates the Collagen Peptide Market

The large-scale utilization of cosmetic products, increased research and development activities to develop novel collagen drugs, and refined healthcare infrastructure augments the growth of the market in this region. Moreover, the increased disposable income, high spending on beauty and fitness products also favors the growth of the North America collagen peptide market.

Collagen Peptide Industry: Competitive Analysis

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the market, with current trends and future estimations elaborating on the investment channels. The global collagen peptide market is highly competitive due to the presence of major players and regional and local players as well. The major players focus on inorganic strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships. They have been also focusing on strengthening their market reach with innovations, price, operational cost and quality of the product. Lonza strengthened the sports nutrition portfolio with the launch of vegan MUSCLEGUARD™ formulation. The science-backed vegan MuscleGuard™ formulation delivers positive results for sports performance and recovery through statistically significant increases in muscle strength, mass, and activity.

The key players featured in the report are Amicogen, Inc., BioCell Technology, LLC, Capsugel Belgium NV, Catalent, Inc., ChinaTech Peptide Co. Ltd., Gelita AG, Norland Products Inc, Rousselot, Roxlor Group, Weishardt International, and Other Companies.

Browse Detailed TOC, Description, and Companies Mentioned in Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/healthcare-medical-devices/global-collagen-peptide-market

Reasons to Buy this Report:

=> Comprehensive analysis of global as well as regional markets of the collagen peptide.

=> Complete coverage of all the product type and applications segments to analyze the trends, developments, and forecast of market size up to 2025.

=> Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in this market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and the latest developments of the company.

=> Infinium Global Research- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.