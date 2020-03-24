Breast Biopsy Market Global Analysis, Trend Analytics and Global Forecast to 2023

Market Overview:

A biopsy is a small operation that is used to perform the removal of tissues from an area of concern from the body. Breast biopsy is a medical procedure that involves the testing of small samples of breast tissues for the detection of breast cancer. This form of biopsy is conducted with the help of minimally invasive biopsy systems due to minimal pain and disfigurement. There are various types of biopsy procedures that are used depending upon the different techniques like vacuum-assisted biopsy (VAB), core needle biopsy (CNB), and fine needle aspiration biopsy (FNAB). These are recommended by the doctor based on the size, location, and other characteristics of the breast abnormality.

The global Breast Biopsy Market is expected to expand in significant fashion during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023.

The prevalence of breast cancer has led to an increased level of reliance on breast biopsy procedures. Improved screening campaigns are also increasing the need for breast biopsy procedures. Furthermore, the rise in the awareness regarding cancer is anticipated to further motivate the expansion of the breast biopsy market in the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Cook Medical Incorporated

Dickinson and Company

NuVue Therapeutics

Argon Medical Devices

Johnson & Johnson

Encapsule Medical Devices LLC

Leica Biosystems

R. Bard Inc

Hologic Inc

Devicor Medical Products Inc

Becton

Market Segmentation

The global breast biopsy market segmentation is done as per technique type, product, guidance technology, and end-user.

By product, the market includes biopsy tables, guidance systems, biopsy needles, biopsy wires, and others.

By technique type, the market includes core needle biopsy, fine needle aspiration biopsy, wire localization, MRI-guided core needle biopsy, biopsy markers, surgical biopsy, and sentinel node biopsy.

By guidance technology, the market includes CT-guided biopsy, ultrasound-guided, mammography-guided magnetic resonance, and various other image-guided breast biopsy (PET and thermography).

By end-user, the market comprises of ambulatory surgical centers, hospitals, diagnostic centers, and others.

Regional Analysis

The geographical breast biopsy market segmentation covers four major regions, namely North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa.

North America is anticipated to hold the largest market share over the forecast period as per the market report published by MRFR. This is primarily due to the early adoption of advanced medical technologies and a continued emphasis on the development from companies operating in cancer diagnostics. The Europe market holds the second-largest share of the breast biopsy market due to the striking prevalence of breast cancer in the UK and Belgium. Both North America and Europe comprise more than 50% of the of the global breast biopsy market share.

The regional market of Asia-Pacific is also slated to experience a period of growth in the forthcoming years. This is because of the demand for advanced technology, better rate of adoption of such technologies, access to optimal treatment facilities, increasing favorable initiatives undertaken by the government, and rising healthcare expenditure.

Lastly, the Middle East & Africa region is expected to garner the least market growth due to the presence of an underdeveloped healthcare industry, poor medical facilities, and lack of technical proficiency and knowledge concerning the operation.

October 30th, 2019, a team from ETH Zurich with support from the Swiss National Science Foundation developed a new ultrasound method to help differentiate benign breast tumors from the malignant ones. The clinical trials have proven to show great promise in the detection of breast cancer and can be revolutionary in the medical segment for detecting breast cancer.