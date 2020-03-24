Body Worn Camera Market Research Report by Forecast to 2023

Body Worn Camera Market Overview:

Body worn cameras are generally used for capturing audio and video data digitally. It comprises a camera, microphone, battery, and data storage unit that is either on board or connected to a camera unit using a cable. Based on the model body worn cameras can also be head mounted or worn anywhere on the body. There are various types of cameras that include the ability for recording a video and play later. Alternatively, it can also perform live streaming, depending on the system that is used. Market Research Future (MRFR) recently conducted research and presented a market research report that suggests that the global body worn camera market is likely to register a CAGR of 17% over the forecast period of 2017-2023.

Several factors are complementing the ascension of the global Body Worn Camera Market over the forecast period. These cameras have found primary applications in the surveillance sector and are mostly used by police and special law enforcement agencies. It aids in the capturing of evidence and recording real time data. One of the major factors fostering is the rising need for accountability and the maintenance of a transparent approach during police conduct.

Another factor supplementing the growth of the global body worn camera market include the applications in the military sector for training purposes and also can be used by special law enforcement agencies. Body worn cameras are also aiding in the provision of evidence in cases of domestic violence. During accidents, these cameras aids in the collection of evidence. The global body worn camera market share is likely to expand and garner a market revenue valuation of USD 990 million by the end of 2023.

Body Worn Camera Market Key Players:

Some prominent players prevalent in the global body worn camera market include Pinnacle Response Ltd. (U.K.), PRO-VISION (U.S.), Shenzhen AEE Technology Co. Ltd. (China), Safety Vision LLC (U.S.), GoPro-Intrensic (U.S.), Transcend Information, Inc. (Taiwan), Wolfcom Enterprises (U.S.), Veho (MUVI) (U.K.), 10-8 Video Systems LLC (U.S.), Shenzhen Eeyelog Technology Co. Ltd. (China) and Pannin Technologies (U.S.).

Body Worn Camera Market Segmentation:

The global body worn camera market segments studied in the report are based on various aspects such as type, solutions, industry, and region.

Based on type, the global body worn camera market is segmented into recording type, and recording and live streaming type. B

ased on solutions, the global body worn cameras market is segmented into smart redaction, smart scene 360, and smart shot 360.

Based on industry, the global body-worn camera market is segmented into local authorities and council, police, special industry, transportation, retail and leisure, and emergence services.

Body Worn Camera Market Detailed Regional Analysis:

The global BWC market is studied for a detailed regional segmentation to gain insight in the functioning of specific market segments. Regions included in this segmentation are Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. North America is presently the largest shareholder in the global body worn camera market. The researchers have observed that Europe is expected to gain the fastest CAGR over the forecast period, in the global BWC industry. This is bound to enable Europe to take over North America during the forecast period.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific is also likely to gain fast-paced growth over the forecast period, as per the report. This snowballing is attributed to the rising adoption of the latest technologies in the safety and security sector of various developing countries.

Industry Update:

November 2019: Motorola Solutions recently launched its new WatchGuard V300 body worn camera which is first of its kind that can stay operational for more than 12 hours.

