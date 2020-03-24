Acne Treatment Market Trend, Current Updates and Global Forecast to 2023

Acne Treatment Market Overview:

Several factors are expected to promote the global acne treatment market in the coming years. Among them, high research expenditure, cost-affordable prices, better branding & promotion, and hike in awareness are expected to score well. Also, the acne treatment market is leaning towards natural products, which can impact the global market in the coming years.

Published by Market Research Future (MRFR), the global report on the Acne Treatment Market Trend can find a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period of 2017 to 2023. Acne is a skin problem that occurs with the clogging of hair follicles or dead skin cells. Even repeated treatments, at times fail to cure the problem. It appears normally in areas where the presence of oil glands is quite high.

According to the American Academy of Dermatology Association, acne tops the list of common skin conditions in the U.S., and a massive 50 million U.S. citizens suffer from acne annually. Worldwide, almost 85% of people experience acne at least once and its incidence is increasing. The medical statistics state that more than 6 MN between the ages of 12 and 24 people visited clinics for treatment for acne. It was also estimated that acne affected more than 650 MN people worldwide, resulting in being the eighth most common disease around the globe. Acne affects almost 80–90% of teenagers around the world.

Growing personal care and acne spot treatment, led by the growing per capita income and public perception of hygiene standards are driving large market growth. Additional factors fostering market demand include dramatically rising skin care clinics. The growing influence of media is another driver of the acne treatment market.

Acne Treatment Market Competitive Landscape:

Stiefel Laboratories Inc

Valeant

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc

Galderma S.A

Bayer AG

ALLERGAN

Roche Holding AG

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Acne Treatment Market Segmentation:

The global acne treatment market, as reported by MRFR, can be segmented on the foundation of type, treatment, treatment modality, and end-users.

By type, the acne treatment market includes cystic acne, post-surgical/wound acne, comedonal acne, inflammatory acne, and others. The inflammatory acne segment is gaining substantial boost.

By treatment, the acne treatment market includes therapeutic devices, medication, and others. The medication segment encompasses antibiotics, retinoid, and others.

By treatment modality, the acne treatment market covers oral, topical, and injectable. The topical segment is all set to find better market penetration in the coming years.

By end-users, the acne treatment market encompasses pharmacies & drug stores, hospitals & clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and others.

Acne Treatment Market Regional Analysis:

The Americas, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA) are regions that have been included in the global study of the acne treatment market. This study aims at covering various demographic influences to chart growth possibilities.

The Americas has the lead in the global market dominates the global acne treatment market. The regional market is gaining traction from various infrastructural features, like inclusion of best-in-class technology to launch new products, high expenditure capacity, better awareness level, impact of the lifestyle, hike in cosmetic expenditure, and others. North America has better market penetration and it can fetch in remarkable revenues on the basis of performance from the US and Canada. Europe’s growth would be quite similar as regional features resemble that of North America. The hike in provision for research and development sector can boost the regional market growth.

The APAC market is expected to get remarkable nod due to the massive population of which, a large number are suffering from acne-related problems. The healthcare sector is developing, which can provide boost to the market.

Acne Treatment Industry Update

In August 2019, Bausch Health Companies announced that their new products tazarotene acne treatment lotion will soon hit the shelf for better growth. The Canadian company is known for their extensive research in various fields like eye health, gastroenterology, neurology, dermatology, and aesthetics.