Global Postpartum Depression Treatment Market: Key Players and Production Information Analysis

Postpartum Depression is a mood disorder that affects some women after giving birth to a newborn. This is caused by a combination of psychological adjustment to motherhood, hormonal changes, and fatigue. Symptoms include feelings of loneliness, sadness, hopelessness, worthlessness, anxiety, and anger. The effective treatment available for postpartum depression is counseling/talk therapy and medication. There are two types of counseling shown particularly for the treatment of postpartum depression which includes cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) and interpersonal therapy (IPT).

Rising Incidences of Mood Disorder Associated with Pregnancy Across the Globe Drive the Growth of Postpartum Depression Treatment Market

Rising incidences of mood disorder associated with pregnancy across the globe drive the growth of postpartum depression treatment market. As per the World Health organization, postpartum depression (PPD) is a significant public health problem which affects approximately 13% of women within a year of childbirth. The increasing demand for antidepressant medication and talk therapies also propel the growth of the market. Medication therapy for postpartum depression commonly involves the use of an antidepressant drug which includes Fluoxetine, Sertraline, Paroxetine, Fluvoxamine, Citalopram, Escitalopram, and Vilazodone. Moreover, growing research activities for PPD treatments is another factor is escalating the growth of the market. However, unacceptance of postpartum depression could hamper the growth of postpartum depression treatment market.

North America is Expected to Hold Maximum Share in Postpartum Depression Treatment Market

Geographically, North America is expected to hold maximum share in postpartum depression treatment market during the forecast period. The growth of this region is attributed due to high consumption of antidepressant drugs, easy availability of psychoanalysis sessions and growing awareness among women regarding postpartum depression. On the other hand, Europe is anticipated to witness a significant share in this market due to developed healthcare infrastructures and growth in government and non- government program regarding the safety of mother and child. Furthermore, the Asia Pacific region is projected to show a significant growth rate during the forecast period due increase in occurrences of postpartum depression.

Postpartum Depression Treatment Market: Segmentation

The report on global postpartum depression treatment market covers segments such as treatment type, and distribution channel. On the basis of treatment type, the sub-markets include antidepressant drugs, and psychotherapy. On the basis of distribution channel, the sub-markets include drug stores, e-commerce, retail pharmacies, and hospital pharmacies.

Postpartum Depression Treatment Market: Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Sumika Polymer Compounds (EU) Ltd, Mylan N.V., Anikem Laboratories, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Cipla Limited, Sage Therapeutics, Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Shionogi & Company, Limited, and Other Companies.

