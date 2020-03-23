Global Beta-Carotene Industry 2019 Industry Analysis, Top Players, Revenue and Market Share Report

Our latest research report entitled Beta-Carotene Market (by source (fruits & vegetables, algae & fungi, and synthetic), end-use (food, animal feed, dietary supplements, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Beta-Carotene. The latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Beta-Carotene cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Beta-Carotene growth factors.

Growing Health Awareness About the Beta-Carotene Among the Consumers is Helping to Grow

Beta-carotene is a type of pigment found in plants and fruits. It is red-orange color pigment generally found in the carrot and colorful vegetable. It is an antioxidant, that gets converted to vitamin A and helps to maintain good health. It plays an important role to control free radicals inside the body. Further, there are several health benefits of regular intake of a significant amount of beta-carotene. Its regular intake helps to control the decline of cognitive power.

Its regular use helps to treat sun sensitivity among patients suffering from erythropoietic protoporphyria problem. Additionally, it is beneficial for the people, who are suffering from photosensitive diseases, and helps to minimize the effect of phototoxic drugs. Moreover, it has several health benefits as treating lung cancer and other cancer diseases.

The growing health awareness about the beta-carotene among the consumers is helping to grow the beta-carotene around the world. Nowadays young consumers with ample disposable income are more concerned about their health and taking every possible diet and pharmaceutical ingredients to keep their body fit and active.

Additionally, increasing side effects of allopathic drugs are pushing the consumers towards natural ingredients, which do not have side effects on the body, is helping to grow the demand of the beta-carotene among the consumers.

Geographically, the beta-carotene market is segmented into four regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW. North America is the leading player in the beta-carotene market, owing to the presence of the leading pharmaceutical companies and their focus on the developments of the new health care products is helping to grow the demand of the beta-carotene market.

Additionally, a large patient pool for the different types of beta-carotene market is helping to continuously increase the demand of beta-carotene based products in this region. Europe is the second-largest market for the beta-carotene market after North America. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the growing demand of the beta-carotene based products for better health.

Report on the Global Beta-Carotene Market Covers Segments Such As Source and End Use

On the basis of source, the sub-markets include fruits & vegetables, algae & fungi, and synthetic. On the basis of end-use, the sub-markets include food, animal feed, dietary supplements, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics.

Competitive Analysis:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as The Archer Daniels Midland Company, Döhler GmbH, FMC Corporation, Carotech Bhd., BioExtract, NOW Foods, DDW The Colour House, Nutralliance, Novus International, Inc., and Chr. Hansen A/S.

