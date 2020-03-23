Artificial Intelligence Chip Market Current Trends and Future Aspect Analysis 2019– 2025

Facto Market Insights published a new research report focusing on the Artificial Intelligence Chip Market. The main aim of this assessment would be to provide more in-depth insight into the artificial intelligence chip sector for the period during 2019-2025. Readers will get to access necessary information associated with market size, revenue share, and regional outlook, to explain the various projections related to the target market. Furthermore, the contribution of leading market players would surely be reviewed and carefully presented.

The artificial intelligence chip market research report offers an overview of global artificial intelligence chip industry with market size data for 2018, estimate for year 2019 and forecast for 2019-2025.

The artificial intelligence chip market was valued at USD XXXX million in 2018 and is anticipated to reach to USD XXXX million in 2025, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of XX% between 2019 and 2025.

The global artificial intelligence chip market is segment based on region, by chip type, by application, by industry vertical, and by technology. The region examined in the market includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Artificial Intelligence Chip Market Segmentation:

BY CHIP TYPE

• GPU

• ASIC

• FPGA

• CPU

• Others

BY APPLICATION

• Natural Language Processing (NLP)

• Robotic

• Computer Vision

• Network Security

• Others

BY TECHNOLOGY

• System-on-Chip (SoC)

• System-in-Package (SIP)

• Multi-chip Module

• Others

BY PROCESSING TYPE

• Edge

• Cloud

BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

• Media & Advertising

• BFSI

• IT & Telecom

• Retail

• Healthcare

• Automotive & Transportation

• Others

The report also covers major region such as Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, the Middle East &Africa, and Latin America. Region level analysis helps the stakeholders to identify the demand within each region and supply forces which are influencing the market.

The total market is further divided by countries and country market data are presented in the report.

Global artificial intelligence chip market research report also offers in-depth company profiling of top and promising market players of global artificial intelligence chip Industry.

Companies covered in this report include:

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

• Google, Inc.

• Intel Corporation

• NVIDIA

• Baidu

• Graphcore

• Qualcomm

• Adapteva

• UC-Davis

• Mythic

• Others

