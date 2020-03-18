Shoe with Knitted Upper Market Perceptions Targeting Industrial Expansion Studied during the Forecast Period, 2018-2025

The research report titled “Shoe with Knitted Upper Market” has been recently broadcasted a new study to its research portfolio by Facto Market Insights. The study discusses the prime market growth factors along with future projections expected to impact the shoe with knitted upper market during the period between 2018 and 2025. Readers can gain knowledge related to prime market facets such as market size, Y-o-Y growth and market dynamics, which are projected to change during the stated forecast period. Furthermore, the report examines the target market based on market size, revenue and geography; making it quite useful for the readers.

Shoe with knitted upper are footwear which has its quarter, tongue, lining, and collar made of knitted material. These knitted shoe sport sock like comfort and have trendy yet athletic look. These shoes has become increasingly popular with the younger generation. The knitted upper shoe involves little to no manual labor while manufacturing and allow footwear companies to move production closer to their larger markets, reducing or eliminating the costs of shipping and tariffs.

The market of shoe with knitted upper premixes is anticipated to be primarily driven by the rise in the living standards and increase in disposable income of people around the globe. The rise in demand for this product is also attributed to the functional benefits such as the lightweight and comfort, which also supports its growth in the global market. Moreover, rise in the number of sport-inspired children and rise in concerns about foot health among customers also boost the growth of the shoe with knitted upper in the global market. However, strict implementations of government regulations toward footwear industries act as the major restraint for this industry. The upsurge in the e-commerce industry is expected to provide ample growth opportunities for this market in the future.

The shoe with knitted upper market is segmented based on type, distribution channel, and region. Based on type, the market is segmented into casual shoes, sports shoes, and running shoes. Based on distribution channel, the market is divided into supermarkets & hypermarkets, specialty stores, e-commerce, and others. By region, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in the report include Adidas AG, Asics Corporation, FILA Korea ltd., Jack Wolfskin GmbH & Co. KGaA, K-SWISS (E. Land World Company, ltd.), New Balance, Nike, Inc., Puma SE (Kering), Skechers USA, Inc. and VF Corporation (VFC).

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

• The report provides an in-depth analysis of the current trends, drivers, and dynamics of the shoe with knitted upper market to elucidate the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

• It offers qualitative trends as well as quantitative analysis from 2018 to 2025 to assist stakeholders to understand the market scenario.

• In-depth analysis of the key segments demonstrates the types of shoe with knitted upper.

• Competitive intelligence of the industry highlights the business practices followed by key players across geographies and the prevailing market opportunities.

• The key players are profiled along with their strategies and developments to understand the competitive outlook of the industry.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product Type

o Casual Shoes

o Sports Shoes

o Running Shoes

o Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

o Specialty Stores

o E-Commerce

o Others

o North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

