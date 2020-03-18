Mobile Device Management (MDM) Industry2023 by Key Trends, Application, Region, Segmentation and Revenue Analysis

Market Insights

The mounting demand for smartphones and growing safety concerns regarding protection of some vital data are together increasing the need for mobile device management solutions. These solutions have been raised purposely to manage and streamline different resolutions through a single device. These factors have considered to the prime one to drive the market of mobile device management to spur relatively at a higher CAGR by 2023. This figurative research report has been published by Market Research Future Reports, where the analysts have gone through a thorough research study over the market with its position in past decades, growth mechanism, trends, growth factors, expected growth time, market players, challenges and more.

Mobile device management is defined as security software that is highly used in mainly IT departments of various organizations. The software helps to manage, monitor, and safeguard smartphones, desktops, laptops, and other electronic devices. Also, the state-of-the-art telecommunication infrastructure is driving the mobile device management market growth, globally. Device management held the largest market share among variants such as application management, network service management, and security management solutions.

Key Players

Prominent vital players in the mobile device management market are BlackBerry (Canada), Microsoft (US), VMware (US) IBM (US), MobileIron (US), SAP (Germany), Citrix Systems (US), SOTI (Canada), AirWatch (US) and Sophos (UK).

Industry News

April 02, 2019: Cellcontrol, the global leader in technology has an announcement on changing its corporate name to TRUCE Software. The name change reflects the company’s vision for enhanced mobile device management and policy enforcement at work and coincides with its expansion into on-site workplace management and industrial workforce safety using it’s Contextual Mobile Device Management (CMDM) platform.

Global Mobile Device Management Drivers & Trends

The mobile device management solutions market is expanding at a higher CAGR owing to the growing concerns regarding data breaks, and protection from malware, virus and data theft. It has been observed that increasing the output of employees and enterprises is expected to drive the growth of the mobile device management market in the years to come. With that, the growing consumer electronics, increasing cloud-based services and surge in usages of smartphones as well as tablets are some of the vital factors propelling the mobile device management market growth in positive ways.

Mobile device management is usually employed with the use of a third-party product that offers management features for mobile devices. Therefore, it deals with corporate data segregation, securing emails, safeguarding corporate documents on devices, enforcing corporate policies and more. Having such tremendous multi-functionality is at this moment, the mobile device management market is observing a considerable growth in its valuations, which has also been expected to earn more valuation by 2023 with an array of opportunities down the line.

Moving forward, the mobile device management solution is also recommended by organizations to protect corporate information from cyber-attacks and also helps them in formulating stringent security policies for protecting their corporate data from outside threats. The security and privacy of devices are considered to be the top primaries for every business, as mobile devices are more vulnerable to attacks as compared to desktops and personal computers.

However, some factors as complications in selecting the right mobile device management vendors and the amount of decreasing adoption of BYOD (bring your own device) among businesses are hindering the market growth.

Global Mobile Device Management Segmentation

The global mobile device management segmentation has been segmentation into vertical, deployment, type and organization size.

By the mode of vertical, the market comprises of BFSI, government, and public sector, telecommunication, media and entertainment, retail, healthcare, software and technology, education, transportation and logistics, manufacturing and others.

By the mode of deployment, the market is segmented into on cloud and on-premise.

By the mode of type, the market is segmented into service and solutions.

By the mode of organization size, the market is segmented into the small and medium-sized enterprise and large enterprise.

Regional Outlook

Region-wise, the analysis of mobile device management is done under North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the rest of the world.

North America is foreseen to lead the market by gaining a large market size during the forecast timeline. Whereas, Europe stands second in the position of market share owing to the rapid adoption of mobile device management solutions among various organizations concerning with safety issues for device data.

Asia-Pacific is also probable to observe a robust growth in this market of mobile device management during the forecast period owing to the occurrence of a high number of mobile and smartphone users in this region. Additionally, companies in Asia-Pacific are anticipated as adopting enterprise mobility and mobile device management solutions. With that, the increasing youth, as well as economic growth, in countries like India and China, is also influencing the demand for consumer electronics such as smartphones and laptops and implementation of mobile device management solutions for safeguarding the devices. Furthermore, the occurrence of local smartphone manufacturers in the Asia Pacific has raised the usage of smartphones and devices, which is directly affecting the need for mobile device management across significantly.

