Industrial Robotics Market – Current Scenario of the Market and Potential of the Market from 2020-2023

New Study On “2018-2022 Industrial Robotics Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” This report focuses on the global Industrial Robotics Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Industrial Robotics Market development in United States, Europe and China.

Industrial Robotics Market Key Company Analyzed In Report Are:

The key players in the global industrial robotics market include ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Bosch GmbH (Germany), Denso Corporation (Japan), Fanuc Corporation (Japan), Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. (Japan), Kuka AG (Germany), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Rockwell Automation Inc. (USA), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), and Yaskawa Electric Corporation (Japan).

Get Free Sample of Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1933

Market Overview:

Industrial robotics comprises mechanical systems that are useful for various activities of industrial applications. Market Research Future (MRFR) has published a research report about the global industrial robotics market that observes a huge surge for this market at 14% CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) between 2016 and 2022.

The primary factor driving the global industrial robotics market growth is high demand of robotics products in industrial application especially in manufacturing sectors, growing adoption of robotics in small & medium size organizations and growing investment by the automotive industry in technological advancement.

Segmentation:

The global industrial robotics market has been segmented on the basis of application, end user, type, and lastly, region. The application-based segmentation segments this market into assembling, material handling, painting, palletizing, welding, and others. As per segmentation with regards to the end users, the market has been segmented into automotive, electronics, entertainment, food & beverage, rubber & plastic, pharmaceuticals, and others. By type, the market segmentation covers 6-axis robots, articulated, Cartesian, delta, dual-arm, parallel, redundant, selective compliance assembly robot arm, (SCARA) and others.

Latest Industry News

Veo Robotics Inc. has introduced collaborative robot arms, known as Cobots. Cobots can help small and midsize enterprises. They can work alongside people more safely than traditional industrial automation. Cobots add multiple cameras and sensors to a work cell, combining 3D sensing through LiDAR with computer vision and artificial intelligence (AI). This enables larger robots to slow or stop around people but otherwise operate at full speed. 5 NOV 2018

uArm has been famous for selling robot arms to consumers at affordable prices like US $ 200. Now they have introduced a more capable, 7-axis arm that costs US $ 2,000. 20 NOV 2018

Canadian startup Omnirobotic is set to begin on-site field testing for its industrial painting robot to locations in Canada and the USA, with larger rollouts set to begin in early 2019. 30 NOV 2018

Access Full Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/industrial-robotics-market-1933

Regional analysis

The regional segmentation of the global industrial robotics market segments the market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific is the biggest regional market. Japan is the leading market in this region due to maximum technological advancement, followed by China and India. Japan alone is responsible for half of the market revenue due to its technological advancement. Another major country-specific market in this region is South Korea, followed by the remaining countries of the Asia Pacific region.

Europe is the second largest regional market due to the high density of population. Due to technological advancement, Western Europe is a bigger market than Eastern Europe. In this region, the strongest economies that can be perfect markets are France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK, followed by the remaining countries of Europe.

North America is the third largest market due to technological advancement, the presence of many key market players, and many industries using robotic applications for activities like welding, packaging, and testing. The pressing country-specific markets in this region are the USA and Canada.

The MEA region shows a limited market with slow and steady growth due to the lack of technological development, lack of education, lack of awareness, and political instability.

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com