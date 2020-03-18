Global Second Generation Biofuels Market: Latest Global Insights , Growth Factors, Challenges and Industry Trends 2019-2025

The latest report on Second Generation Biofuels Market by Infinium Global Research gives complete coverage of the Second Generation Biofuels Market by fuel type (cellulosic ethanol, biodiesel, bio butanol, bio DME), feedstock type (simple lignocellulose, complex lignocellulose, algae) in terms of key trends, market size, forecast and CAGR growth over the period of 2019 to 2025. In addition, the study covers deep dive into key product and applications trends in the regional markets of Second Generation Biofuels such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America over the short run and long run.

The Demand for Second Generation Biofuels Increasing Due to its Energy Efficiency Output than Conventional Fossil Fuels and Environment-Friendly Properties

Second generation bio plants are operating in all regions of the world and bringing far more favorable energy balances to biofuels production. Second generation liquid biofuels are seen as a favorable future technology for meeting global energy demand in the transport sector that is presently dominated by fuels derived from crude oil.

Second generation biofuels are a lower carbon option than first generation biofuels in terms of their effects. It is produced from cellulose, hemicellulose or lignin and can be mixed with petroleum-based fuels. It produces better energy output than fossil fuels, includes an abundant larger array of feedstock options, reduces competition on land and has much less environmental impacts. Innovation and focus on cost-cutting techniques, eco-friendly nature of biofuels and more inclination towards usage of biofuels and growth opportunities are some projecting trends in the market.

Governments for R&D and Commercialization of Second Generation Biofuels are Driving the Growth Of The Industry

The demand for second generation biofuels increasing due to its energy efficiency output than conventional fossil fuels and environment-friendly properties. Furthermore, the factors such as favorable environmental regulations & policies, investments by the North American and European governments for R&D and commercialization of second generation biofuels are driving the growth of the market.

The need to produce clean and sustainable energy with minimal environmental impact is fueling the growth of the market. However, the highly volatile crude oil prices in the global market hamper the growth of the market. Moreover, the countries dependent on oil imports will provide lucrative opportunities for the second generation biofuels market.

Geographically, North America dominates the global second generation biofuels market followed by Europe. Favorable regulations and financial support from the governments of developed regions drive the growth of the market in these regions. Global laws about the reduction of greenhouse gasses and the production of clean energy are anticipated to drive the market with governments in North America and Europe providing an incentive to second generation biofuels manufacturers. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region for the second generation biofuels market owing to the rising population, increasing income levels, and rapid urbanization in this region.

