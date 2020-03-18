Global Infant Formula Ingredients Market : Key Players, Growth, Analysis 2019 to 2025

Our latest research report entitled Infant Formula Ingredients Market (by type (carbohydrates, oils, fats, proteins, vitamins & minerals, prebiotics), application (growing-up milk, standard infant formula, follow-on formula, specialty), form (powder, liquid, semi-liquid), source (organic, inorganic)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Infant Formula Ingredients. The latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Infant Formula Ingredients cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Infant Formula Ingredients growth factors.

Growing Urbanization, Increasing Double Parent Income is Helping to Grow the Demand

Infant formula is specially designed and prepared for infants below a one-year age group. It is used to feed the babies, who are not able to get breastfeed for the said duration. As per the World Health Organization, it is advised to all mothers provide breastfeed to their children for the first six months of the early life of the infant.

However, every infant is not so fortunate enough to get breastfeed form their mother owing to several factors as the mother would be suffering from several problems as malnutrition, genetic diseases, and other factors. Hence, the infant formula is used as a substitute for breastfeeding for them. As per the World Health Organization, finding less than 40% of the infants receive breastfeed around the world. Especially, American babies are most unfortunate for this. Only 12% of American children receive breastfeed from their mother, and rest 88% of the infant depends on the infant formula.

Additionally, in the developing and underdeveloped countries owing to early marriage, lack of proper food for the girls, and lack of medical treatment, women are not able to breastfeed their children. The global infant formula ingredients market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

The growing urbanization, increasing double parent income is helping to grow the demand for the infant formula ingredients market around the world. Furthermore, the lack of the different type of healthy food during the pregnancy in the developing and underdeveloped countries are forcing them to feed their children infant formula that in turn helps in the growth of the market.

However, the side effects of the excessive consumption of the infant formula ingredients market to the children are hampering the growth of this market in the short term. Moreover, the growing urbanization and working opportunities for women in developing countries are expected to boost the demand for these products in the near future.

North America Holds the Largest Market Share

North America holds the largest market share in the infant formula ingredients market, owing to the presence of a large number of the leading companies who are dealing in the infant formula business. Further, the presence of the double income parent group, who are not able to provide breastfeed to their child for the early six months is boosting the growth of these products in this region. Asia-Pacific’s market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the growing demand of the infant formula ingredients market from the different consumers to feed their children in the early six months of their life.

Report on the Global Infant Formula Ingredients Market Covers Segments such as Type, Application, Form, and Source

On the basis of type, the sub-markets include carbohydrates, oils & fats, proteins, vitamins & minerals, prebiotics, and other types. On the basis of application, the sub-markets include growing-up milk, standard infant formula, follow-on formula, and specialty. On the basis of form, the sub-markets include powder, and liquid & semi-liquid. On the basis of source, the sub-markets include organic and inorganic.

Competitive Analysis:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Kerry Group plc, Glanbia, Plc, Chr Hansen Holding A/S, Koninklijke DSM N.V., BASF SE, Sachsenmilch GmbH, Royal FrieslandCampina N.V., AAK AB, Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, and Carbery Group.

