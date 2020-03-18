Global Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market : Key Players, Growth, Analysis 2019 to 2025

Our latest research report entitled Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market (by equipment type (spiral, tunnel, box freezer), processing stages (pre-processing, freezing, packaging), technology (mechanical, cryogenic IQF), product (fruits, vegetables, seafood, meat, poultry, dairy products)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Individual Quick Freezing (IQF). The latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) growth factors.

Growing Urbanization and Increasing Desire to Cook at Convenience Among the Millennial Consumers Are Helping to Grow

The individual quick freezing is the process, which helps to freeze edible products like fruits and vegetables, meat, dairy, and other products, and helps to retain its taste, color and texture are intact. Instant quick freezing technology is the only freezing technique, which helps to preserve most of the natural properties of the foodstuff. Due to its several benefits, its market is continuously growing around the world.

The ice crystals formed through individual quick freezing methods inside the foodstuff cause less damage to the cell structure or texture. Further, the foodstuff preserved through the IQF method needs less time to unfreeze it, which helps to save the precious time of the consumers. Additionally, the food preserved through IQF has several other advantages such as high nutritive value, better freshness, convenience in handling and transportation and is more hygienic than fresh and dried foods.

The growing urbanization and increasing desire to cook at convenience among the millennial consumers are helping to grow the demand of the individual quick freezing market around the world. Further, growing awareness about the nutrition value of the IQF products compared to stale food products in the urban area are helping to grow the demand of the individual quick freezing (IQF) market in developing countries.

However, the lack of basic infrastructure to support the individual quick freezing equipment such as electricity, road, skilled personnel are restricting the growth of the individual quick freezing market in the potential region. Moreover, the growing corporate culture in the developing countries, increasing double income household and lack of fresh vegetable in the urban area, owing to the slow movement of the edible items from farmers to consumers is helping to grow the demand of the individual quick freezing (IQF) market in developing countries.

North America Holds the Largest Market Share

North America holds the largest market share for individual quick freezing (IQF) market, owing to the presence of a large number of food processing companies in the region. Furthermore, the presence of several retail food chains and restaurant outlets, who needs a large amount of food and vegetables, meat and other edible items are helping to grow the individual quick freezing (IQF) market at a good rate in this region. The Asia-Pacific’s individual quick freezing (IQF) market is likely to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the growing demand of the individual quick freezing based products among the millennial consumers.

Report on Global Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market Covers Segments Such as Equipment Type, Processing Stages, Technology, and Product

On the basis of equipment type, the sub-markets include a spiral freezer, tunnel freezer, box freezer, and other equipment types. On the basis of processing stages, the sub-markets include pre-processing, freezing, and packaging. On the basis of technology, the sub-markets include mechanical IQF and cryogenic IQF. On the basis of product, the sub-markets include fruits & vegetables, seafood, meat & poultry, dairy products, and convenience food.

Competitive Analysis:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Scanico A/S, Cryogenic Systems Equipment, OctoFrost Group, PATKOL Public Company Limited, The Messer Group GmbH, Air Liquide S.A., Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., The Linde Group, GEA Group AG, and JBT Corporation.

