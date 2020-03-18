Analysis of the Global Thermoplastic Pipes Market Forecast to 2025 Using A Base Year of 2019

The latest report on Thermoplastic Pipes Market by Infinium Global Research gives complete coverage of the Thermoplastic Pipes Market by type (polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polyethylene (PE), polyamides (PA), polypropylene (PP), polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF), and other types), applications (oil & gas, municipal, chemical, and mining & dredging) in terms of key trends, market size, forecast and CAGR growth over the period of 2019 to 2025. In addition, the study covers deep dive into key product and applications trends in the regional markets of Thermoplastic Pipes such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America over the short run and long run.

Higher Production Cost of Thermoplastic Pipes Across the Oil and Gas Sector Coupled with Increasing Safety Concerns Restraining the Growth of the Industry

Thermoplastic pipes are widely used in petroleum, chemical engineering, and water supply, etc. Thermoplastic pipes are preferred over metal pipes and considered as the best option for oil and gas offshore drilling practices due to its unique properties such as flexibility, excellent chemical resistance, and low installation cost, high mechanical strength, greater flow, and rust resistant features.

The big diameter thermoplastic pipes with high pressure has become the new focus on the field of oil and gas pipeline in the worldwide due to the advantage in corrosion resistance. Monolayer thermoplastics pipes have perhaps reached their potential limit and future development will result in improved jointing productivity, the perfection of low-cost installation techniques, and availability of larger diameter pipes and fittings. This development of multilayer and composite pipe constructions are to satisfy specific application requirements and to increase the pressure rating respectively.

A large number of adoption of thermoplastic materials in engineering procedures and large diameter pipe applications are the major driving factors of the thermoplastic pipes market. The demand for thermoplastic pipes is increasing due to its applications across sectors such as oil & gas, chemical, mining & dredging and municipal. The increasing oil and gas offshore drilling practices are fueling the growth of the thermoplastic pipes market.

Oil and Gas Activities are Anticipated to Provide Growth Opportunities to the Industry

However, the higher production cost of thermoplastic pipes across the oil and gas sector coupled with increasing safety concerns restraining the growth of the market. Moreover, rising the number of horizontal wells through oil and gas activities are anticipated to provide growth opportunities to the market players.

Geographically, Asia-Pacific is the largest market of the thermoplastic pipes market owing to developing economies, increasing oil and gas activities, and boosting chemical industries. North America is the second largest market for thermoplastic pipes followed by Europe. The demand for thermoplastic pipes is increasing in developing countries such as China, Brazil, and India. The Middle East and the Asia-Pacific regions with upcoming oil and gas projects are expected to boost the demand for thermoplastic pipes in the forecasted period.

