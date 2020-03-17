Mobile Marketing Market Research Report by Forecast to 2023

Mobile Marketing Market Highlights:

Mobile marketing offers various solution such as Mobile Web, SMS, Mobile Emails, Location Based Marketing, In-App Messages, Push Notification, QR Codes, Mms, Others. The in-app messaging are alert notification displayed on screen when consumers are active, within the application itself. In app-messaging notification is helpful in displaying the right message in correct time context.

It alerts user by displaying new features or content on the screen when they open the application and guide them to the correct path, by triggering a message once they are finished with the particular activity. Also, it helps in modification of message by creative features and symbol. Users can easily create attractive message on their dashboard and can upload any fascinating HTML creation.

mobile marketing market size is the collaborating multichannel promotion of products or services for mobile phone, devices, smartphones and networks. Mobile marketing channels are various and include technology, trade shows or billboards.

The mobile marketing market is expected to grow at approximately USD 102 Billion by 2023, at 22% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Major Key Players:

SAP SE (Germany)

IBM (New York)

AT&T (Texas),

Salesforce (California)

Adobe Systems (California)

Oracle (California)

SAS (North Carolina)

Mobivity Holdings (California)

Salmat (Australia)

Vibes Media (Chicago)

Mobile Marketing Market Segmentation:

The mobile marketing market has been segmented on the basis of solution, it includes multimedia message service. Mobile content can be delivered through MMS (multimedia message service).

Almost all new phones produced with a color screen are proficient of sending and receiving typical MMS messages. MMS mobile marketing contains a programmed slideshow of images, text, audio, and video.

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of mobile marketing market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific region is expected to be largest revenue generator in mobile marketing market. North America region is one of the prominent player in mobile marketing market owing to huge investment in mobile advertising.

The market growth in North America region is mainly due to contribution by develop countries in building network connectivity, growing number of mobile users, increasing usage of 3G and 4G network and increasing mobile marketing popularity among enterprises.

