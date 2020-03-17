Increasing vehicle safety concerns driving Automotive Immobilizer Technology Market

Global Automotive Immobilizer Technology Market estimated to reach USD 3001.93 million by 2027 with expected CAGR of 4.4 % between 2020 to 2027. High rise in vehicle theft cases globally leading manufacturer to equipped vehicle with advance security technology and Immobilizer Technology is one of it. Immobilizer installed vehicle starts only after identified key has successfully communicated with the transponder and hence make it very difficult to carry out theft of vehicle. According to research around 40 % reduction in vehicle theft is observed due to incorporation of an immobilizer.

Report comprises of in detail analysis of key players of market such as:

• Continental

• Delphi

• Bosch

• Hella

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

• Alps Electric

• AutoWatch

• Dynamco

• Lear Corporation

• Mastergard Enterprises

• NXP Semiconductors

• Ravelco

• STRATTEC SECURITY CORPORATION

• TOKAI RIKA

• Valeo

• ZF TRW Automotive

Automotive Immobilizer Technology Market: Product Type analysis

• Electronic Key

• Electric Code

• Other

Automotive Immobilizer Technology Market: Application analysis

• Passenger Vehicle

• Commercial Vehicle

