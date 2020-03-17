Global Light Tower Market Revenue, Opportunity, Segment and Key Trends 2019-2025

The latest report on Light Tower Market by Infinium Global Research gives complete coverage of the Light Tower Market by ight type (LED, metal halide light tower), fuel type (diesel powered, solar powered, direct powered light tower), market type (sales, light tower rental), end use industry (construction, mining, oil and gas, and other end use industries) in terms of key trends, market size, forecast and CAGR growth over the period of 2019 to 2025. In addition, the study covers deep dive into key product and applications trends in the regional markets of Light Tower such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America over the short run and long run.

The Growing Demand for Energy has Accelerated Operations in the Oil & Gas Industry and the Mining Industry

The light tower market has seen a remarkable transformation in the last few years. The light tower market is shifting from the traditional laydown pole to a vertical pole design. The vertical positioning reduces the chance of damage resulting from a collision with other equipment. The trend toward LED lamps continues to drive the market as the cost and illumination quality becomes more competitive with traditional metal-halide lighting.

LED lights are as twice as fuel efficient as metal-halide lights. One major innovation in light tower controls is the automatic start and stop option which allows the light tower to automatically turn on and off based on ambient light. The auto start and stop option ensure the customers gain greater efficiency from the light tower rental.

The growing demand for energy has accelerated operations in the oil & gas industry and the mining industry, which is the major growth factor of the light tower market. Furthermore, factors such as the increasing requirement of light towers in the construction and mining industry, increased infrastructure activities such as highway construction and railway line construction are also driving the growth of the market.

The Demand for Light Towers is Increasing Due to its Features Such as High-Efficient Light, Durable Fixtures Resistant

The demand for light towers is increasing due to its features such as high-efficient light, durable fixtures resistant to shock, weather-resistant steel cabinets, compact design that allows efficient storage and transport. However, the largely unorganized market is the major restraining factor of the light tower market. Moreover, market players have wide opportunities in solar light towers.

Geographically, Asia-Pacific dominates the light tower market due to the consistent growth in the fields of infrastructure development and real estate in the past few years and the construction industry continues to see strong growth. The factors such as growing infrastructure activities such as highway construction, railway line construction, and maintenance, bridge construction are expected to boost the market growth in the future. North America is the second largest market for light tower owing to increasing drilling activities in this region.

