Food Traceability Market Report Explores Share, Development by Companies Outlook, Growth Prospects and Key Opportunities by 2025

Facto Market Insights published a new research report focusing on the Food Traceability Market. The main aim of this assessment would be to provide more in-depth insight into the food traceability sector for the period during 2018-2025. Readers will get to access necessary information associated with market size, revenue share, and regional outlook, to explain the various projections related to the target market. Furthermore, the contribution of leading market players would surely be reviewed and carefully presented.

The food traceability market research report offers an overview of global food traceability industry with market size data for 2018, estimate for year 2018 and forecast for 2018-2025.

The food traceability market was valued at USD 10,963.0 million in 2017 and is anticipated to reach to USD 22,274.1 million in 2025, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3% between 2018 and 2025.

The global food traceability market is segment based on region, by Equipment, by Technology, by Application, and by End User. The region examined in the market includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Food Traceability Market Segmentation:

By Equipment

• PDA with GPS

• Thermal Printers

• 2D & 1D Scanners

• Tags & Labels

• Sensors

• Others

By Technology

• RFID/RTLS

• GPS

• Barcode

• Infrared

• Biometrics

By Application

• Meat & Livestock

• Fresh Produce & Seeds

• Dairy

• Beverages

• Fisheries

• Others

By End User

• Food Manufacturers

• Warehouse/Pack Farms

• Food Retailers

• Defense & Security Departments

• Other Government Departments

• Others

The report also covers major region such as Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, the Middle East &Africa, and Latin America. Region level analysis helps the stakeholders to identify the demand within each region and supply forces which are influencing the market.

The total market is further divided by countries and country market data are presented in the report.

Global food traceability market research report also offers in-depth company profiling of top and promising market players of global food traceability Industry.

Companies covered in this report include:

Bio-Rad Laboratories

CH Robinson Worldwide Inc.

Cognex Corporation

I. Du Pont de Nemours and Company

Honeywell International Inc.

International Business Machines Corporation

Motorola Solutions

