Releases New Report On The Content Delivery Network Market

A content distribution network or content delivery network (CDN) is a geographically distributed network that delivers webpages or different web content or digital content data across various geographical locations. Digital media such as applications, audio, games, images, software downloads, and videos are delivered via CDNs. Increasing number of internet users and proliferation of video over the internet have boosted demand for CDN solutions exponentially.

Market Dynamics

On the basis of region, the global content delivery network market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. Asia Pacific is projected to exhibit highest CAGR over the forecast period. India, China, and Japan are major growth engines of the content delivery network market in this region. Increasing number of internet users and increasing adoption of digitalization are some of the major factors accelerating demand for content delivery network in this region. According to Coherent Market Insights’ analysis, in 2018, China and Japan recorded 829 million and 117.6 million internet users, respectively. Moreover, growing e-commerce industry in Asia Pacific is also aiding in growth of the content delivery network market. For instance, according to India Brand Equity Foundation, in 2017, e-commerce industry in India generated revenue of US$ 38.5 billion and is projected to reach US$ 200 billion by 2026.

Detail Content Delivery Network Market Segmentation:

• Global Content Delivery Network Market, By Content-Type:

◦ Video Content Delivery Network

◦ Non-video Content Delivery Network

• Global Content Delivery Network Market, By Service Type:

◦ Telecom CDN Provider

◦ Conventional CDN Provider

◦ Cloud Service Provider

◦ Others

• Global Content Delivery Network Market, By Core Solution:

◦ Media Services

◦ Web Performance

◦ Cloud Security

• Global Content Delivery Network Market, By Organization Size:

◦ Small and Medium Enterprises

◦ Large Enterprises

Global Content Delivery Network Market – Key Players

Some of the major players operating in the global content delivery network market include Akamai Technologies, AT&T, Inc., CDNetworks, Chinacache, CloudFlare Inc., Highwinds Network Group, Inc., Internap Corporation, Level 3 Communications, Inc., Limelight Networks, MaxCDN, Tata Communications, and Verizon Communications, Inc.

