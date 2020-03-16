Global Rodenticides Market : Latest Innovations, Drivers and Industry Key Events 2019-2025

The latest report on “Rodenticides Market (Product Type – Non-anticoagulant Rodenticides, and Anticoagulant Rodenticides; Mode of Application – Pellets, Powders, and Sprays; End-user – Agricultural Fields, Warehouses, Household, and Other End-user): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global rodenticides market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Rodenticides are pest control chemicals used for the purpose of killing and repelling rodents in the household, agricultural fields, warehouses, and many others. Globally, the growth of rodenticides market is driven owing to subsequent urbanization, the occurrence of pest-related diseases, and the increasing population.

The increasing incidences of transferable diseases such as Hantavirus infection, plague, and Lassa fever owing to the increasing rodent population are likely to trigger the growth of rodenticides market over the forecast period. Furthermore, raising awareness regarding crop wastage among farmers coupled with increasing concern towards economic loss related to damage caused by rodents in agricultural fields further fuels the growth of the market. However, strict rules and regulations regarding the use of chemical rodenticides in developed countries could hamper the rodenticides market. Going further, the growth in a number of hospitals, hotels, offices, and housing along with inclination towards hygiene standards provides growth opportunities for the market.

North America Dominates the Rodenticides Market throughout the Forecast Period

Geographically, North America dominates the rodenticides market throughout the forecast period owing to the presence of a large number of manufacturers. As per Rentokil Initial Plc (UK), there are over 20,000 pest control service companies in North America. Moreover, the U.S. dominated the North America market in 2018. Furthermore, the growth of the Europe region is attributed owing to the increasing rodent population coupled with the presence of over 6,000 pest control companies in this region.

However, Asia Pacific is expected to be witness substantial growth during the forecast period. Countries such as China and India have a positive impact on the rodenticides market in the Asia Pacific region. In addition, expanding the literacy rate among the farmer in the Asia Pacific region is helping the growth of rodenticides market. The Middle East and Africa and Latin America are expected to be the moderate CAGR over the forecast period owing to wide-scale losses in agricultural fields majorly destroyed by rodents.

Segment Covered

The report on the global rodenticides market covers segments such as product type, mode of application, and end-user. On the basis of product type, the sub-markets include non-anticoagulant rodenticides, and anticoagulant rodenticides. On the basis of mode of application, the sub-markets include pellets, powders, and sprays. On the basis of end-user, the sub-markets include agricultural fields, warehouses, households, and other end-user.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as BASF SE, SenesTech, PelGar International, Neogen Corp., JT Eaton, Liphatech, Inc., UPL Limited, Syngenta AG, Bayer AG, and Other Companies.

