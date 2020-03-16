Global Industrial V-belt Industry 2019 Industry Analysis, Top Players, Revenue and Market Share Report

Our latest research report entitled Industrial V-belt Market (by end use industries (food and beverages, metals and mining, agriculture, power and energy, automotive and other end use industries)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Industrial V-belt. The latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Industrial V-belt cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Industrial V-belt growth factors.

Growth of Industrial V-Belt the Market Has Driven Due to Growth in End-User Industries

Industrial V-belt is transmissions belts used to transmit mechanical power efficiently between different parts of a machine. The power is transmitted from one pulley to the other by means of the friction between the belt and pulley. V-belts are available in a variety of standard sizes. They are easily installed and removed and required low maintenance. Rubber is used as the base material for industrial V-belt. Industrial V-bels belts are widely used in various industries such as food and beverages, metals and mining, agriculture, power, and energy, automotive and many others.

The growth of industrial V-belt the market has driven due to growth in end-user industries. Industrial V-belt is helping transportation of goods, raw materials, or other consumables from one point to another point within the locality of the site. Moreover, V-belts also helps in protecting and controlling the entire process of manufacturing, distribution, and transportation.

Furthermore, increasing usage of V-belts for spooling machines in the textile industry also augments the growth of the market. However, the availability of substitutes could be restraining the growth of the industrial V-belt market. Going further, increasing adoption of automation in the industrial sector creating growth opportunities for the Industrial V-belt market in the coming years.

Asia Pacific Region is Expected to Hold Maximum Share

Geographically, the global Industrial V-belt market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW. The Asia Pacific region is expected to hold maximum share in the global industrial V-belt market due to growth in oil refineries and the mining sector. Countries such as India, China are responsible for the high growth of the industrial V-belts market in the Asia Pacific region. The growth in food and beverages, construction and automotive industries also escalates the growth of the market. North America and Europe are anticipated to hold moderate CAGR during the forecast period owing to growing manufacturing industries.

Report on Global Industrial V-Belt Market Covers Segments Such as End-Use Industries

On the basis of end-use industries, the sub-markets include food and beverages, metals and mining, agriculture, power and energy, automotive, and other end-use industries.

Competitive Analysis:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Montana International, Industrial belts corporation, Gates Corporation, Dayco IP Holdings, LLC, Fenner (India) Limited, ContiTech AG, Optibelt, Belt Technologies, Inc., Volta Belting Technology Ltd., and Mitsuboshi Belting Ltd.

