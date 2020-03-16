“Global Foundry and Forging Robots Industry 2019 Market Research Report, Popular Trends & Technological Advancements, Forecast & Opportunities”

Our latest research report entitled Foundry and Forging Robots Market (by application (automotive industry, metal foundry industry, semiconductor foundry industry), type (electric drive robots, hydraulic robots, and other types)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Foundry and Forging Robots. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Foundry and Forging Robots cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Foundry and Forging Robots growth factors.

Growing Need to Reduce the Company’s Overall Operational Costs is Driving the Growth

The foundry operations encompass the three dreaded that are dull, dirty and dangerous. It is a physically challenging job in a harsh environment, with very high turnover. The work in such an environment is less desirable for people, but it is perfect for robotics, which is ideally suited to the worst aspects of the process. The growing industrialization and shifting focus to produce quality products with less cost is helping to grow the demand of the robots in the foundry and forging works.

The rapid growth in industrialization and simultaneously growing focus to improve the quality product is providing a growing demand for the different types of foundry and forging robots. Further, the growing need to reduce the company’s overall operational costs is driving the growth of the market. It is an excellent technique that reduces operational costs as they do not require additional expenditures like training and healthcare.

Additionally, the growing adaptation of the six-sigma during the production process to reduce the production cost, improve efficiency, minimize waste products, timeliness, and accuracy are driving the growth of foundry and forging the robot market.

Furthermore, the growing complexity of the foundry and forge industry is favoring the robots for the foundry and forging works. This is propelling the demand for the market. However, the high cost associated with the installation of foundry and forging robots is affecting the growth of the market. Moreover, the increasing demand for quality products at a cheap rate in the developing countries is expected to provide a significant growth opportunity for the foundry and forge robot market in the near future.

North America Holds the Largest Share

North America holds the largest share in the foundry and forging robots market owing to the significant growth of several industries such as power, construction, chemicals, oil and gas, and other manufacturing sectors. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow with a healthy CAGR for foundry and forging the robot market owing to the rapid industrialization. Further, the growth of the manufacturing sector in China and India also contributes to the growth of foundry and forging the robot market in this region.

Report on Global Foundry and Forging Robots Market Covers Segments Such as Application, and Type

On the basis of application, the sub-markets include the automotive industry, metal foundry industry, semiconductor foundry industry, and other applications. On the basis of type, the sub-markets include electric drive robots, hydraulic robots, and other types.

Competitive Analysis:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Arburg GmbH + Co KG, Alfa Industrial Group, Tecnomatic Robots, Stäubli, Yamaha Robotics, iRobot, The Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Omron Adept Technology, Inc., ABB, and KUKA.

