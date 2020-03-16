Global Dental Consumables Industry 2019, Deep Market Research Report, Analysis, Forecast and Outlook

Infinium Global Research has added a new report on Dental Consumables Market. The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of dental consumables. Moreover, the report gives insights into the factors that affect the global as well as the regional performance of the market in the short run and in the long run. According to the report, the global dental consumables market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

The dental consumables products include a large number of consumable products, such as dental impression materials, crowns, prosthetics, implants, and other dental consumable material which helps for the proper care and better treatment of dental the problem of patients. As per the Global burden of disease study, 2016, half of the world population (around 3.58 billion people) are suffering from oral health care disease especially from dental caries (tooth decay). High-income countries are suffering more from tooth loss and edentulism (no natural tooth), owing to the excessive consumption of processed food. Further, excessive consumption of alcohol products and other food products, which are harmful to the tooth, gum and other parts of the oral system in the long term are severely influencing the oral health of the people in the high-income countries as well as developing countries.

Additionally, dental problems do not come under the health insurance scheme of several insurance companies, hence people search for low cost and better treatment for the dental health care problem. Hence, this market is expected to grow in the near future at a very high CAGR in developed and developing countries. It is observed in several developed and developing countries that dental treatment is costly, owing to the lack of a proper number of dental health care professionals as per the population. Further, a large number of dental care products are not locally manufactured, it is mainly imported from a few countries such as America, Japan, and China. Hence, the dental consumable products are sold on the premium price in the importing nations.

The growing urbanization and increasing disposable income among the young and middle-class consumers are helping to grow the demand for dental consumables market around the world. The growing prevalence of processed foods consumption, which is made of highly acidic or base chemical products is harming oral health especially tooth decay, gum problems in young children at a rapid speed. As per the Centre for disease control and prevention, the U.S, around 20% of the children aged around 5-11 years are suffering from the untreated decayed tooth problem in the United States. All these problems are credited to the excessive consumption of processed and fast food, and less careful about oral health. However, discrimination an attitude of the health care companies to reimburse the oral care fee to the dentist, and continuous reduction of the fee of dental healthcare professionals every year are hampering the growth of the dental consumables market around the world.

North America is the Largest Player of the Dental Consumables Market

North America is the largest player in the dental consumables market, owing to the presence of the leading dental consumables manufacturing companies in this region. Additionally, the changing food habit, excessive consumption of processed food is decaying the consumer’s tooth and producing several different dental problems among all age group people. As per the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, tooth decay is four times more common than asthma among adolescents aged 14 to 17 years in the United States. Additionally, 64.3% of the U.S. adults aged 65, visited the dentist for their dental problem, and around the same percentage of patients aged 18 to 64 visited the dental professionals in 2016.

Dental Consumables Market: Segmentation

The report on the global dental consumables market covers segments such as product and end-user. On the basis of product, the sub-markets include dental implants, dental prosthetics, endodontics, orthodontics, periodontics, retail dental care essentials, and other dental consumables. On the basis of end-user, the sub-markets include dental hospitals and clinics, dental laboratories, and other end users.

Dental Consumables Market: Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as IvoclarVivadent AG, Geistlich Pharma AG, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., Kuraray Co., Ltd., Henry Schein Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., 3M Company, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., Danaher Corporation, and Straumann Holding AG.

