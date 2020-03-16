Global Cell Therapy Market : Future Demand, Market Analysis & Outlook to 2025

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the “Cell Therapy Market (Cell Type – Stem Cell, and Differentiated Cell; Therapy Type – Allogenic Therapies, and Autologous Therapies; Application – Autoimmune Diseases, Oncology, Dermatology, Muscoskeletal Therapies, and Other Applications; End-users – Hospitals and Clinics, Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies, and Research Institutes): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.”

Cell therapy is the transplantation of human cells to replace or repair damaged tissue or cells. With new technologies, products, innovative, and limitless imagination. Cells used for cell therapy often stem cells, cells that can mature into different types of specialized cells. The most common type of cell therapy has been the replacement of mature, functioning cells through blood and platelet transfusions. Cell therapies treat cancer, improving a weakened immune system, autoimmune disease, rebuilding damaged cartilage in joints, urinary problems, and infectious disease, repairing spinal cord injuries, and helping patients with neurological disorders.

Automation in Cell Therapy Manufacturing Providing Intensive Opportunities in the Cell Therapy Market

The rising occurrence of chronic diseases across the globe is the major driver for the growth of the global cell therapy market. Moreover, increasing the geriatric population, increase in cell therapy transplantation rate, and replacement of animal testing model are some of the key factors fueling the market growth. Furthermore, increasing awareness of stem cell therapy and the development of cell banking facilities contributing to the growth of the global cell therapy market.

Moreover, technological advancements and improvement in the regulatory framework continuously provide to the growing market. However, challenges in research and development, lack of proper and advanced healthcare in developing regions may hinder the market growth. Furthermore, automation in cell therapy manufacturing providing intensive opportunities in the cell therapy market in the coming years.

Stem Cell Therapy is Expected to Hold Maximum Share in the Cell Therapy Market

The global cell therapy market is segmented on the basis of type, therapy, application, and end-user. Types are further segmented into stem cells and differentiated cells. Stem cell therapy is expected to hold maximum share in the cell therapy market. Stem cell therapies having several advantages like regenerating the body organisms and other cells, which contributes to the growth of stem cell therapies market.

By therapy, the cell therapy market is segmented into allogenic therapies and autologous therapies. On the basis of application, the market is further divided into autoimmune diseases, oncology, dermatology, musculoskeletal therapies, and other applications. Based on end-users, the market is hospitals and clinics, biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, and Research Institutes.

North America is Leading the Market Share in the Cell Therapy Market

The cell therapy market is segmented regionally into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America is leading the market share in the cell therapy market due to the high rate of cancer and blood-related disorders coupled with high investments in the research and development of novel technologies. North America has a firm healthcare organization that acts as an added advantage for the growth of the market in this region.

Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to stimulate the growth of the cell therapy market due to a large number of surgeries performed in this region. Rising awareness about advanced medicinal therapies contributes to the growth of the market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Cell Therapy Market: Competitive Analysis

The leading players in the cell therapy market are NuVasive, Inc., KolonTissueGene, Inc., JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., Osiris Therapeutics, Inc., Stemedica Cell Technologies, Inc., MEDIPOST, Stemedica Cell Technologies, Inc., Celgene Corporation, ANTEROGEN.CO., LTD, Vericel Corporation. These companies are adopting strategic partnerships to enhance their product portfolio.

