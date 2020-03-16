Cloud Api Market Revenue Growth Predicted By 2020-2026

Cloud Application Programming Interface is a type of API that permits for the development of services and applications used for the provisioning of cloud platforms, software and hardware. A cloud application programming interface works as an interface or gateways that provides direct and indirect cloud software and infrastructure services to users. The increasing adoption of smartphones and cloud technology are some of the major drivers which accelerates the demand of cloud APIs. According to Coherent Market Insights, by 2020 near 92 percent of the workloads will be processed by cloud data centers. Similarly in 2016, near 2.1 billion smartphone users present globally and is projected to reach 2.9 billion by 2020.

Market Dynamics

On the basis of region, the global cloud APIs market is diversified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The Asia pacific segment is projected to grow with the largest CAGR in the forecast period. The increasing adoption of digitalization and rising penetration of internet users are some of the drivers which uplift the market in Asia Pacific region. According to Coherent Market Insights, in 2016, near 40.6% of the total Asia Pacific population uses internet and is projected to reach 48.8% by 2019. India, China, Japan are some of the major countries which drives the market in this region. In addition to this, the increasing adoption of cloud platform by e-commerce’s industry have also uplifted the market in this region. Due to various advantages such as auto scalability, cost savings, increased speed and security, easier management, high availability, the e-commerce’s companies adopting the cloud platform which also increased the demand of cloud APIs. Moreover, the increasing market of e-commerce in this region have uplifted the market of cloud APIs. According to India Brand Equity Foundation Organization, in 2016, e-commerce industry in India, generated revenue of US$ 15 billion and is projected to reach US$ 188 billion by 2025.

Key features of the study:

• This report provides an in-depth analysis of the Cloud API market and provides market size (US$ Million) and Cumulative Annual Growth Rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2017– 2025), considering 2016 as the base year

• It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market

• This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, regional outlook, and competitive strategy adopted by the leading players

• It profiles leading players in the global Cloud API market based on the following parameters – regulatory landscape, company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans

Detail Cloud API Market Segmentation:

• Global Cloud API Market, By Organization Size:

• Small and Medium Enterprises

• Large Enterprises

• Global Cloud API Market, By End Users:

◦ BFSI

◦ Healthcare

◦ Hospitality

◦ IT and Telecommunication

◦ Media and Entertainment

◦ Retail

◦ Others

Key Companies- Global Cloud API Market.

Some of the major companies in the global Cloud API market Amazon Web Services, Inc., CA Technologies, Inc, Citrix Systems, Inc., Google Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Rackspace Inc., Red Hat, Inc, Tibco Software Inc. VMware, Inc. and Zend Technologies Ltd.

