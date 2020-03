Conference Series LLC LTD welcomes you to join the “4th International Conference on Medical and Clinical Microbiology” on June 09-10, 2020 in the city of Singapore. The Theme of Clinical Microbiology 2020 is to “Fostering the Advances & applications in Microbiology”. This Microbiology Conference is an International conference of 2 days, providing the most up-to-date information, research, guidance and policy discussion for professionals in the microbiology field.